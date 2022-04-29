Livestream: Dior Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear Show

By Nabila Alfariza
29 Apr 2022

Catch all the runway looks from Dior Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear Show live from Seoul Ewha University on April 30th, 2022 at 1 PM (Paris time)/ 6 PM (Jakarta time).

Dior Fall 2022

Nabila Alfariza
