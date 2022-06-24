Livestream: Hermès Men’s Summer 2023 Show

Catch all the runway looks from Hermès Men’s Summer 2023 runway show live here on Saturday, 25th June 2022 at 3.00 PM (Paris Time)/ 8.00 PM (Jakarta Time)
