9 Must-have Beauty Products to Buy This June 2021

From rejuvenating formulas, to hair treatments, make-up gems and mesmerising fragrances, here are eight must-have beauty products to add to your collection this month to face the first month of summer heat and humidity.

La Prairie

Since 1978, La Prairie has continuously drawn inspiration from the mighty snow-capped Swiss Alps to bring us rejuvenating formulas based on founder Dr Paul Niehans’ revolutionary cellular therapies. The new Pure Gold Collection, inspired by the golden hour on the Alps, helps bring a natural glow to our skin, a radiance that looks as if it’s lit from within. This new Pure Gold Diffusion System technology brings an instant glow-up due to the gold particles in the formula, and is jam-packed with active ingredients to further replenish and restore the skin.

Hourglass

The best thing about Hourglass cosmetics’ vanish blush sticks are that the creamy formula sets to a powder and is extremely buildable. Tailor your perfect shade of blush to your natural lips or the lip colour you’re wearing.

Laura Mercier

Say hello to your must-have product this summer for the ultimate shine-free, perfect skin. Laura Mercier, pioneer of the “flawless face,” launched its beloved tinted moisturiser more than 20 years ago. This year, the brand has developed a new oil-free formula with SPF 20 to take this beauty icon to the next level.

Wildsmith

There are physical exfoliators, there are chemical exfoliators and then there’s Wildsmith’s Dual- Action Exfoliating Treatment, which combines both in an ultimate (yet still gentle!) formula that glides on to the skin. PHA gently removes dead skin cells while providing deep moisturisation, while the cherry stone micro-powder carefully polishes off the dead skin cells. Your skin has never felt so smooth.

Kérastase

If you’re suffering from an oily scalp and flat roots, the hot and humid weather is the likely culprit. Kérastase, a leading scalp-care expert since 1964, has released its new Specifique Divalent line to tackle these unwelcome symptoms. The Argile Equilibrante (pictured) is a detox clay that purifies the scalp and balances sebum levels, removing impurities to restore the hair’s natural bounce.

Estée Lauder

The new revitalizing supreme + bright power soft creme by Estée Lauder is powered by 511AA target technology, with powerful moringa extract and a collagen-boosting complex to reduce dark spots and refine skin textures for healthier, brighter looking skin.

Christian Dior

Christian Dior had many muses in the film world: Marlene Dietrich, Ingrid Bergman, Ava Gardner Marilyn Monroe . . . all the stars wore Dior on and off the screen. To pay tribute to the stars, Dior has launched a limited edition of its famous lipstick. The Rouge Dior Star Edition is available in five dazzling shades and comes with an haute couture style twist.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Maison Francis Kurkdjian welcomes the summer weather with three new gorgeous fragrances in the Cologne forte collection. The trio of scents are inspired by sunlight and freshness, underlined with the fundamental note of bergamot. The Aqua Celestia Cologne forte (pictured) brings to mind the blue hues of the sea and the sky, beckoning us towards our favourite

beachside activities this coming summer.

Atelier Cologne

Atelier Cologne’s major launch for the summer is Lemon Island, one of those must-have beauty products that instantly transports you to a sunkissed island paradise. For the scent, lemons from Rodrigues — a remote island lying far off in the Indian Ocean — is paired with notes of warm Jasmine from India and a soothing Vanilla Infusion from Madagascar. This is the first time lemons from Rodrigues are used in any perfume. A bright and savoury scent that’s an instant escape — and God knows, we all need one.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online – Hong Kong