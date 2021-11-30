An Endearing Festive Season at Shangri-La Jakarta

For this year’s festive season Shangri-La Jakarta invites guests to indulge in an array of memorable culinary experiences, exquisite festive hampers and elegant hotel decorations that convey the spirit of hope during the month of abundant blessings.

Shangri-La Jakarta has always been committed to creating remarkable memories and experiences for guests in a trusted and nurturing environment. As part of the Shangri-La Cares commitment which serves to bring guests greater peace of mind, the hotel had its heightened hygiene and safety protocols audited by world-renowned Bureau Veritas. It goes without saying that this extra peace of mind becomes even more important as the holidays approach.

This season is the perfect time to gather with friends and family to bask in the harmony of togetherness, while preparing for a fruitful year ahead and cherishing fond memories. In light of this atmosphere, Shangri-La Jakarta is delighted to pamper guests and their loved ones to create lovely experiences and unforgettable memories. To that end, the hotel has created special offers to maximize guests’ festive season experience.

Christmas

To kick off the festive season, guests will be greeted by enchanting Christmas embellishments in red and gold as they walk into the hotel lobby. The Lobby Lounge will be sparkling for the season, with twinkling Christmas trees and picturesque decorations designed to create the heart-warming ambiance of Christmas .

During this period, Shangri-La Jakarta will invite guests to immerse themselves in a series of delightful culinary journeys, especially curated with heaps of choices to tantalise the taste buds. In line with the festive season, the hotel’s culinary team has specially concocted Christmas-themed feasts across its restaurants.

SATOO will satiate the appetite with festive Christmas creations, such as Roasted Norbest Turkey with traditional herbs, classic Australian Beef Wellington, roasted Prime Rib-eye Steak and selected Seafood spreads. At the same time, guests can indulge in Norwegian Salmon Coulibiac, creamy Lobster Thermidor, Prawn Bisque, and King Crab. Another creation that will also bring joy is a scrumptious feast of signature Sop Buntut and Traditional Pecking Duck. To complete the feast, the pastry team at SATOO has prepared authentic Christmas treats featuring flavourful Fruitcake, Apple and Cranberry Pie, Stollen, Yule Log Cake, Chocolate and Rum Cake, and the delightful Almond Pithivier.

These exclusive dining offers will be available from December 24 to January 3, 2022, with rates for the Christmas Eve special buffet dinner and brunch starting at IDR 688,000++ per person at SATOO. Meanwhile, JIA offers exquisite All-You-Can-Eat Chinese dishes for lunch at IDR 428,000++ and dinner at IDR 458,000++. And Nishimura will pamper guests with an array of Japanese dishes with prices starting at IDR 599,000++ per person as well as a Teppanyaki festive dinner priced at IDR 699,000++ per person.

For guests who want to pamper their palates with the luxury of Italian creations, Rosso will serve its specialty menu for Brunch and Dinner from December 24 to January 3, 2022, with prices starting at IDR 698,000++ per person. To satisfy any craving for sweets, SATOO Deli is where selections of Christmas Cake, Cookies, Gingerbread, Chocolate and Pastries have been prepared. These seasonal treats are joined by the Christmas Santa Belt, Christmas Globe Cake, Green Tea White Yule Log, Family Ginger Bread, Popsicle Christmas and many more, all of which are made available from November 25 to January 3, 2022.

Guests are also invited to enjoy a sumptuous Christmas afternoon tea at Lobby Lounge from December 24 to January 3, 2022. The hotel’s pastry team has crafted a selection of sweet and savoury finger foods served fresh every day. Those special creations will be perfectly paired with flavourful teas accompanied by soothing instrumental music as guests unwind in the lavish setting of the Lobby Lounge. This festive afternoon tea is offered at IDR 268,000++ per set.

Of course, this is also the season of giving. And those looking at gift ideas can consider Shangri-La Jakarta’s Christmas-themed hampers that come in six delicately wrapped designs, available in various sizes. These include the Reindeer Prancer and Rudolph, Charlotte, Mistletoe, Wonderlands and an Advent Calendar. These joyful hampers feature well-crafted creations of decadent signature treats such as White Chocolate with Cranberries, Ginger Molasses Cookies, Caramel & Chocolate Chip Cookies, Oats & Almond Cookies, salted double Chocolate Cookies and Coconut Orange Cranberry Cookies.

Specially created for the Advent Calendar will be 25 delicious chocolates that represent the number of days to remember the arrival of Christmas day. All the chocolates are beautifully wrapped and ready to surprise your loved ones. These special hampers are available to order from SATOO Deli from November 25 to January 3, 2022, with prices starting at IDR 350,000++ and a special 15-percent discount for early bird purchases until December 10.

Thanksgiving

Also available at Shangri-La Jakarta is the sumptuous Thanksgiving dining spread available at SATOO. The restaurant’s culinary team will serve guests dishes such as Norbest Turkey with Roasted Herbs, Slow-cooked Wine Braised Beef Brisket, BBQ Roasted Honey Ham, Norwegian Salmon Florentine and rolled Australian Lamb Leg with Pistachios. Available from November 25, the Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet is priced at IDR 608,000++ per person.

Delivery

Celebrate the season’s cherished moments with family and friends in the comfort of your home accompanied by appealing treats from Shangri-La Jakarta such as Whole Roasted Turkey, Wagyu Tomahawk Steak, Classic Beef Wellington, Classic Salmon Encroute, Old Fashioned Lamb, Dried Fruit and Signature Ayam Kodok. All menus are ready for take away or delivery from November 25 to January 3, 2022.

New Year’s Eve

Shangri-La invites guests to spend their time enjoying a warm and meaningful celebration with a cuisine parade by SATOO, JIA, Rosso and Nishimura. SATOO’s New Year’s Eve buffet will feature Roast Norbest Turkey with traditional Herbs, salt-baked Salmon with Citrus and Herbs, Classic Australian Beef Wellington, Creamy Lobster Thermidor, roasted Honey-glazed Ham and Australian Lamb Chop Tandoor. The buffet also serves the finest seafood creations ranging from Steamed Gindara with Ginger and Soya, Scallop XO, Seafood Wok House, Jimbaran Fish Market, Seafood Ragout, Dragon Tempura Prawn Maki, and to entice the taste buds further are delicious pastry creations that are not only stunning but also very delightful.

SATOO’s New Year’s Eve feasts starts at IDR 688,000++ per person. While JIA will present scrumptious All-You-Can-Eat Chinese delicacies with prices starting at IDR 458,000++ per person. Rosso will open its doors to serve a luscious Italian buffet with prices starting at IDR 698,000++ per person. Moreover, Nishimura will take guests on a short Japanese culinary journey with an exquisite selection of dishes that are ready to satisfy even the most selective palates, with offerings such as Lobster & Wagyu 24K Gold, Dragon Fly Ikura Maki or Teppanyaki. Prices start at IDR 699,000++ per person.

New Year’s Day

Start the new year with exceptional delights specially made by the hotel’s culinary teams at SATOO, JIA, Rosso and Nishimura. The irresistible dishes at SATOO are priced at IDR 688,000++ per person. All-You-Can-Eat at JIA goes for IDR 428,000++ per person, while authentic Italian cuisine at Rosso will start from IDR 698,000++ per person. And a Japanese meal at Nishimura will set you back IDR 599,000++ per person.

A Festive Holiday

Last but not least, guests can also spend some quality time enjoying the comforts of luxury services with Shangri-La Jakarta’s special accommodation offers during the season. The Jubilant Festive Staycation package is available to book from December 1 to January 9, 2022 for stays from December 17 to January 9, 2022. Room packages start from USD 120++ per room and includes a 25 percent discount on food and beverages at all outlets and in-room dining (including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day), a 30 percent discount on laundry and a 50 percent discount for a second room for family members, subject to availability.

For more information and to make reservations, guests may call +62 21 2922 9999 or visit shangri-la.com/jakarta