Apéritif takes over The Dining Room at Raffles Jakarta

Crowned Indonesia’s Best Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards 2020 and Best Fine Dining Cuisine, Asia at the World Luxury Awards 2021, Apéritif Restaurant makes its debut in the capital



Ubud’s grand colonial-style fine dining restaurant, Apéritif Restaurant, offers menus that present the best of contemporary global cuisine touching on the archipelago’s diverse culinary heritage and ingredients. The sophisticated degustation menu presents an unrivalled culinary journey that brings together the flavours of modern gastronomy, lesser-known Indonesian ingredients, exquisite produce sourced globally, and the property’s own greenhouse harvest.

Helmed by Nic Vanerberkeen as the Executive Chef, the restaurant brings eclectic global cuisine to the table. With over 20 years experience of working at various Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe—including consulting and developing the bistronomy concept he pioneered as Chef-Owner of Bistro Biggles in Belgium, Chef Vanderbeeken and his team brings the best of modern global cuisine in an eclectic style to Jakarta patrons with signature dishes such as Venison Wellington with foie gras and truffle, Opu Fish served with seaweed, smoked dashi, miso glaze, and broccoli.

This month, Apéritif comes to Jakarta for a takeover of The Dining Room at Raffles Jakarta. The limited period event, slated for November 10 to 21, showcases the best of Apéritif’s world-class tasting menus developed by Chef Vanderbeerken. The Raffles Jakarta restaurant takeover offers selected lunch and dinner settings. Dinner offers a choice of Signature or Prestige six- and eight-course menus with price from IDR 1,150,000++, from Wednesday to Sunday. Whilst a four-course menu ranges from IDR 650,000++ and is offered Friday to Sunday, November 19 to 21.

For more information, contact +62 855 8155 888