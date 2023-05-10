Artistic Taste: Top four art-themed dining venues

When rich flavours meet meticulous presentation in an exquisite setting, the result is an impressive gastronomic experience that quenches the epicurean obsession. Here is our selection of art- driven dining destinations in Bali, London, and Hong Kong.

Takumi, Bali

TASTE OF JAPAN – Amid Seminyak’s ever-growing upscale culinary scene, Takumi entered the game as a contemporary Japanese restaurant. With Chef Daijiro Hirokoshi at the helm, the restaurant pampers taste buds and eyes with authentic flavours and an impeccable presentation, offering guests an exquisite kaiseki experience that highlights the epicurean splendour of Japan. Diners can choose between a six-course or a nine-course seasonal menu that includes seasonal dishes such as indulging in delectable numbers such as sakizuke hassun, wagyu sumiyaki, and foie gras daikon. All of these are accompanied by an impressive selection of sakes and wines. Jl. Petitenget No. 43A, Seminyak, Bali

“At Takumi, I present flavours passed down from my grandmother, my mother, my childhood memories, my experiences travelling around the world, and the many people I have met,” Daijiro Horikoshi, Chef of Takumi

Bar Vera, Bali

PARISIAN FLAIR – Presenting a new generation of Parisian dining experiences, Bar Vera is an intersection between European culinary flair and modern Balinese vibes. The bistro’s name derives from the Latin word veritas, reflecting the virtue of truthfulness embodied in its menu and service. Curated dishes made from the best local ingredients are processed using timeless French techniques and then complemented with an extensive list of wines and cocktails. Signature offerings include steak tartare served with sambal and green mustard and pork tomahawk with carrot purée and sauce Robert. Jl. Pantai Pererenan No. 84, Bali

Prada Caffè, London

BREAKFAST AT PRADA’S – Holly Golightly wouldn’t be the only person enjoying her breakfast at a luxury store. Now, epicures and bon vivants alike can indulge in refined culinary offerings at Prada Caffè inside London’s renowned megastore Harrods. Bringing the flavours of Milan to Knightsbridge, the two-storey cafe is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Exquisite dishes ranging from faggotini to ricotta cannelloni are complemented by a list of wines and cocktails, served in an uber-stylish setting inspired by the Maison’s stores. The café operates until the end of 2023. Harrods, 87–135 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London

Ami, Hongkong

FOREST OF FLAVOURS – Born under the concept of fine bistronomie, Ami reimagines classic bistro dishes in a chic and casual fashion. Executive Chef Nicholas Boutin and his team celebrate the splendour of the land and the sea, transforming the best gifts from Mother Nature into contemporary Parisian delights. Expect tantalising flavours from signatures such as Mediterranean fisherman soup, croque monsieur, guinea fowl and octopus served with slow-cooked sauce. Diners can also enjoy desserts like soufflé and concorde cake while adoring forest-themed artworks by artists from En Viu in the main salon. Shop 302, Alexandra House – 3rd Level, 18 Chater Road, Hong Kong

Words Abdurrahman Karim