Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with Marriott Bonvoy Hotels and Resorts’ Mooncakes

From timeless selections to mouth-watering twists, experience heartwarming moments and indulgent mooncakes with Marriott Bonvoy.

It is the time of the year where Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts in Indonesia welcomes the Mid-Autumn Festival with the finest ingredients and mooncake recipes that are truly timeless and authentic. With an exclusive selection of traditional flavours like Lotus Seed Paste with Egg Yolk to creative variations like Truffle Lotus with Charcoal Skin, these are truly tailored to suit the taste buds of mooncake enthusiasts. These iconic confections often bring about a sense of nostalgia and togetherness when shared during the festive season. Beyond the baked confections, Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts in Indonesia have also packaged the mooncakes in artfully designed boxes which can also be delivered as gifts to loved ones near and far.

The densely flavourful mooncakes with luscious fillings are available at the participating hotels and resorts in Indonesia:

PASOLA at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place

Here, guests can find sensational mooncake creations with exclusive flavours including Truffle Lotus paste with charcoal skin (low sugar), XO Whisky Lotus paste with turmeric skin, Hazelnut Praline Lotus paste with candied beetroot skin, and Valhrona Chocolate Lotus paste in cocoa skin. Also available are timeless classic flavours from White Lotus Seed with or without single or double yolk, Red Bean paste and Black Sesame Lotus paste. The delicate mooncakes are priced at IDR 588,000+ per box of four pieces.

Daily Treats at The Westin Jakarta

Creating its first ever Mid-Autumn festival debut, Daily Treats offers a selection of handcrafted mooncake inspired chocolates. Perfect for gift-giving, this ultimate treat is available in four flavours: salted egg Parmesan, red bean, green tea marshmallow, and black sesame. Available at IDR 588,000++ for a box of eight pieces in a magenta silk chest.

Gourmand Deli at The St. Regis Bali Resort

On offer at this particular deli is an enthralling ensemble of mooncakes delicately curated by St. Regis’ master chef. The mooncakes come beautifully encased with delicate flavours from White Lotus with Pumpkin seeds with egg yolk, Pandan and Pineapple paste, Red Bean with Cashew Nut and Raisin, and Black Sesame paste with Sunflower seeds. The mooncakes are now available at IDR 425,000 net per box of four pieces.

Anigre at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel

Six classic flavours are available here: White Lotus Seed paste, Red Bean paste, Pandan Lotus paste, Black Sesame paste, Green Tea, and Portuguese Custard. The mooncakes are available with or without egg yolks, priced from IDR 518,000++ per box of four.

La Boutique Gourmande at Le Méridien Jakarta

Guests and visitors at Le Méridien Jakarta can select from nine flavours, including White Lotus Seed paste with or without egg yolk, Pandan Lotus paste, Mung Bean paste, Red Bean paste with or without egg yolk, Black Sesame with or without egg yolk, and Durian paste. Comes with a box of four and six pieces, priced from IDR 688,000 .

Cornerstone at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali

The focus here is timeless, classic flavours, such as White Lotus Seed paste, Pandan Lotus Seed, and Red Bean which promises to delight. In addition, Cornerstone has crafted a fresh Pineapple filling mooncake to excite the palate. The mooncakes are priced at IDR 395,000 net per box of four pieces.

Various selections of mooncakes are also available at other Marriott Bonvoy resorts and hotels in Indonesia. Moreover, Marriott Bonvoy members get to enjoy an exclusive savings of up to 15 percent on all mooncake purchases. For an overview of all the offerings or place order, please head over HERE.