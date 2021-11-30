Celebrating Togetherness of The Festive Season at Alila Seminyak and Seasalt

Alila Seminyak invites guests to surround themselves in the warmth and joy of this year’s magical festive season.

It’s the time of the year to reflect, express gratitude and reconnect. In celebrating the festivities, Alila Seminyak welcomes guests to enjoy the Christmas and New Years experiences, crafted by its artisans. With the special dining offers, guests are taken to immerse in the precious moments and share the wonderful time with family, friends and loved ones.

Christmas Sunset Session

On Friday, December 24 to Saturday, December 25, Alila Seminyak invites guests to share the magical Christmas sunsets with a live music performance for a multisensory golden hour experience and unwind as the sun is settling down to the horizon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The special sunset session starts at 4 PM onwards at Beach Bar.

Coastal Christmas Eve

Cherish the joy of a Christmas Eve with family, friends and loved ones. Elevate the evening with a 4-course Coastal Christmas dinner at Seasalt. Priced at IDR 750,000++ per person, guests can enjoy a 4-course Coastal Christmas dinner at Seasalt to elevate their evening with a mouth-watering menu of festive flavours and a toast season with a glass of mulled wine or cocktails crafted by the restaurant’s mixologist. Meet Seasalt Santa and his Lady Elf as a Christmas carols resonate to enliven the memorable evening. This program is available on Friday, December 24 at 6 PM onwards.

Christmas Chandon Brunch

Precious gathering moments on a Christmas Brunch at Seasalt is available on Sunday, December 25. Hold at 12 PM to 4 PM, it is time to share memories and laughter while the ocean breeze, panoramic ocean view and the sweet sounds of a live music performance will delight the senses. Santa and his Lady Elf will also be popping by to make this day truly magical. The Christmas Chandon Brunch is priced at IDR 850,000++ per person and IDR 1,500,000++ per person for free flow Chandon and selected alcohol beverages.

Cheers to the Sunset at Beach Bar

Welcome the new year 2022 in style at the Beach Bar and unwind to the soothing ocean breeze, stunning sunset over the ocean view, chilling tune of live music performance and thirst-quenching cocktails. Taking place on Friday, December 31 to Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 5 PM onwards, cheering to the last sunset of 2021 and to the New Year.

New Year’s Eve at Seasalt

Enjoy the taste of coastal festivity in a 5-course set menu crafted by the artisan chefs at Seasalt. Toast the season with a glass of Chandon or a special cocktail crafted by the artisans from behind the bar, while live music performance jazz up the evening. A beautiful way to ring in the New Year with tidings of health, happiness and hope. Priced at IDR 1,300,000++ per person, the celebration starts at 6 PM onwards on Friday, December 31.

New Year’s Day Izakaya Brunch

While sleeping in after last night’s excitements sounds tempting, Seasalt’s New Year’s Day Special Izakaya Brunch is even more tempting and definitely worth getting out of bed for. It’s a good time to gather family, friends and loved ones for a coastal Japanese-style seafood brunch, with unlimited-to-order dishes and fresh pickings from the seafood bar along with welcome cocktail. The fresh ocean breeze and delightful live music also do wonders for inspiring the start of a New Year. The New Year’s Day Izakaya Brunch is available on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 12 PM to 4 PM and priced at IDR 585,000++ per person. Free flow beverages is also available for IDR 1,300,000++ per person.

For more information, guests can visit Alila Seminyak’s website.