Chef Syrco Bakker embarks on a new adventure with Syrco BASÉ

The upcoming Syrco BASÉ restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Syrco Bakker presents an ode to Indonesian heritage and flavours

Every journey has an end, and an end can mark the beginning of a new one. After helming the kitchen of Cadzand-based Pure C for over a decade, two Michelin-starred Chef Syrco Bakker is ready to embark on his next adventure in Bali. The island of the gods will be home to Syrco BASÉ, a collaborative project with Sensorial Management Group Indonesia which promises an unparalleled dining experience set against the breathtaking panorama of Ubud.

Bakker’s decision to move to Indonesia was not accidental. Growing up in a Dutch-Indonesian family, the 2022 Gault&Millau Awards’ Chef of the Year has befriended ingredients and flavours of Indonesian cuisine since he was a child. So, with Syrco BASÉ, Bakker celebrates the splendour of Indonesia that has adorned his childhood. The word “BASÉ” in the name is derived from a Balinese word meaning both “language” and “spices.”

At the venue, diners can expect epicurean creations meticulously crafted in Bakker’s signature style. These menu combines the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and authentic Indonesian flavours reminiscent of the chef’s childhood memories. Bakker has also partnered with Balinese builders and designers to conceive a space where Balinese architectural elements seamlessly blend with modern aesthetics.

Syrco BASÉ will present a variety of dining options. Guests can indulge in a thoughtfully-designed set menu in a fine-dining setup while aperitifs and coffee await at the lounge located one level above. At the food bar, meanwhile, patrons will be pampered with à la carte offerings prepared in real-time by in-house chefs. And for a more elevated experience, there’s a chef’s table seating up to 14 guests.

Of the inception of Syrco BASÉ, Syrco Bakker said: “This exciting new adventure in Bali is a dream come true, and I’m thrilled to bring my passion for locally-sourced ingredients and creative cuisine to Syrco BASÈ. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my culinary vision with the world, and I can’t wait to welcome guests to experience the unique flavours and atmosphere of our new restaurant.”

In addition to the restaurant proper, the premises will also house a shop showcasing various products made in collaboration with Balinese brewers, farmers, and artisans. All and all, Syrco BASÉ is a testament to Bakker’s savoir-faire, commitment to innovation, and excellence — a reflection of his profound reverence for Indonesian heritage. The restaurant is expected to open in November 2023.