10 delicious tofu recipes you can try at home

If you are looking forward to cutting down on your meat consumption, then this nutritious alternative is perfect for you. Tofu is not only high in protein but is also delicious when cooked the right way.

Also known as bean curd, tofu is prepared by coagulating soy milk and pressing the resulting curd into solid white blocks.

Mainly used in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cuisines, you can use tofu to make dishes that are healthy and scrumptious.

Check out 10 easy tofu recipes you can try at home

Tofu scramble

Image credit: Brigitta Baranyi/Unsplash

This recipe makes a perfect breakfast. Start with combining spices like cumin, thyme, paprika and turmeric in a bowl containing three tablespoons of water. Heat some oil, add broken tofu and sprinkle some salt and pepper. Let the mixture cook for about seven to eight minutes.

Once the undersides of the tofu turn golden, add the spice mixture and cook for another two or three minutes — till the water has evaporated.

Adjust the salt and pepper to taste and serve with cilantro as garnishing. You can also add stir-fried vegetables to your tofu scramble.

See the recipe here.

Sheet-pan teriyaki tofu and broccoli

Image credit: Daria Shevtsova/Pexels

Cut the tofu into cubes. Mix the tofu cubes in olive oil, tamari sauce, and arrowroot starch. Once done, add a few broccoli florets along with some kosher salt, some more olive oil and black pepper.

Bake the mix for 24 minutes and serve with teriyaki sauce — a mixture of soy sauce, water, maple syrup, rice vinegar, grated garlic, sriracha, ground ginger and arrowroot starch.

See the recipe here.

Easy crispy tofu

Image credit: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

This simple tofu recipe hardly requires any time. However, you must ensure to drain out the water from the tofu block completely before marinating it. To prepare the marinade, go for soy, citrus or vinegar-based mixes instead of oil for a healthier version of this dish.

Once done, dip marinated tofu pieces in cornstarch to make it super crispy. Sear the tofu in sesame or coconut oil and sprinkle some salt before serving.

See the recipe here.

Tofu stir fry

Image credit: Alesia Kozik/Pexels

This dish tastes as good as it looks. For this recipe, add tofu to salted boiling water and let it simmer for about two minutes. Take it out and cut the tofu into pieces. While still warm, soak the tofu pieces in a mixture of soy sauce, sesame oil and black pepper.

Once done, toss the pieces in cornstarch, and then fry the tofu pieces in very hot oil. Let it cook till the tofu’s edges turn golden. Keep them aside and reduce the oil in the skillet to a teaspoon. Add soy sauce, sesame oil, water, brown sugar and cornstarch to the skillet and keep stirring till the mix thickens. Now all you need to do is add the fried tofu to the sauce. Garnish with spring onions and serve hot.

If you want to add some vegetables to your dish, you can prepare them separately. Lightly fry some garlic and ginger in oil to remove the raw smell before adding vegetables like carrots and broccoli. Stir the mixture for about 10 minutes.

See the recipe here.

Tofu soba noodles

Image credit: Vita Marija Murenaite/Unsplash

For this recipe, prepare the noodles first. Then, mix rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar, and sesame seeds in a bowl.

Heat a little oil, and cook the tofu for about three to four minutes. Add cabbage, garlic, and ginger separately, and cook till they are tender. Now, combine everything in a large bowl.

See the recipe here.

Hot and sour soup

Image credit: Andrew Haimerl (andrewnef)/Unsplash

To make this bowl of soup, start with cutting tofu into cubes. Add broth, vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and crushed red pepper flakes to a large pot and bring the mixture to a boil. Now add tofu, mushrooms and bamboo shoots and cook on medium-low heat.

Mix cold water and cornstarch until completely dissolved. Add this mixture to the pot and keep stirring till the soup thickens. Cook the mixture for about 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

See the recipe here.

Tofu curry

Image credit: Charles Deluvio/Unsplash

This spicy curry will satiate your taste buds and give you a dose of much-required nutrition. Begin with frying tofu in oil until golden. Sprinkle some salt and pepper on it and keep it aside.

Now, temper the oil with a bay leaf, two or three red chillies, ginger slices, garlic slices and a cinnamon stick. Stir some more before adding sliced onions, followed by some salt and black pepper. Sauté the onions till they are golden brown and add some diced tomatoes, red chilli powder and turmeric to the mix. Cook the mixture for another seven minutes and let it cool down. Blend the mixture to form a consistent gravy.

Add some sliced bell peppers, carrots, lemongrass and green peas to this gravy along with coconut milk, turmeric, basil leaves and cilantro. Cook it until the vegetables are tender.

Finally, bring the gravy to a boil, and add fried tofu. Mix well before serving.

See the recipe here.

Tofu dumplings

Image credit: Charles Deluvio/Unsplash

To make these steaming-hot dumplings, stir-fry chopped ginger, onions, cabbage, carrots and tofu. Once done, add black pepper, sesame oil and soy sauce followed by salt, and your filling is ready.

You can either prepare wonton wrappers or purchase them from the market. If you have bought the wrappers, gently moisten their edges and fill each of them with two teaspoons of the prepared mixture. Close the wrappers by locking them with five to six pleats.

Fry the dumplings for about two minutes. Reduce the heat and add some water to the side of the pan and cover it. Let the dumplings steam until all the water evaporates. Remove the lid and let them fry for another two minutes before serving.

See the recipe here.

Tofu salad

Image credit: Anh Nguyen/Unsplash

This delightful bowl of salad involves very few simple steps to prepare.

Blend a mix of coriander leaves, ginger, garlic cloves, green chillies, cooking oil, soy sauce, sriracha sauce and brown sugar to form a smooth paste.

Cut the tofu into cubes and coat them with some of the prepared paste. Then, dip the marinated cubes in cornstarch and fry till golden brown. Keep the tofu aside and get to the vegetables for your salad.

Mix roughly chopped lettuce, onion slices, cucumber slices and diced tomatoes to a bowl and add the remaining paste to it. Finally, add the crispy-fried tofu, and your salad is ready.

See the recipe here.

Tofu kebabs

Image credit: Sitraka Rakotoarivelo/Unsplash

To make some mouth-watering tofu kebabs, place a few shallots in a bowl full of boiling water, and keep it aside for a few minutes. While the shallots are soaking, boil potatoes in a pan until they are soft.

For the dressing, add tomato paste, soy sauce, oil, honey, mustard and seasoning to a bowl and mix them well. Soak tofu in this mixture and let it sit for 10 minutes. Now, heat the grill and drain the water from the bowl of shallots. Peel the shallots and keep them aside.

Insert the tofu, shallots, potatoes and bell peppers onto the skewers, and grill for 10 minutes. You can brush the kebabs with the dressing you prepared before serving.

See the recipe here.

Main and Featured image: Sherman Kwan/Unsplash

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia