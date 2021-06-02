Five Brunch Spots to Visit in Bali

With our island paradise being the top destination for the coming holiday season once again, here are the finest eateries worthy of a place on your itinerary…
The bistronomic Koral Restaurant is Bali’s first aquarium restaurant. It is now the crown jewel of the Apurva Kempinski Bali, and a must-visit restaurant in its own right. At the helm of the Koral is Executive Sous Chef Andrea Astone, who began his professional career in 2000 in his homeland of Italy, and has been adding more high-profile restaurants to his profile since then, while also consulting for Michelin-starred restaurants. At Koral, diners will feast on elegant dishes inspired by Indonesian coastal flavours and crafted from local ingredients, as European techniques meet the fresh produce of Indonesia.
Located in the heart of Seminyak, OO Beach Club Bali presents a vibrant, relaxing utopia. Simple, tasteful and elegant, OO Beach Club Bali delivers international dishes fusing the best of Asian and modern European flavours. Diners are invited to indulge with a poolside lunch or settle in for a romantic dinner under the stars. Better yet, diners can savour in the gorgeous Seminyak sunset whilst laying back on a daybed, sipping on a perfectly blended daiquiri or margarita for the perfect end of the day. For one of the hottest party spots in town, head upstairs to Jungle Space for great tunes by local and international DJs, performing amid views across the glorious Indian Ocean.
A new brunch spot in the centre of Canggu, Mr. Egg was born from Chef Bowdy Tolhopf’s desire to deliver a back-to-basics brunch experience with a boujee twist. With a focus on fresh, locally sourced produce, Mr. Egg delights customers with a “brunch outside the box” mentality and a menu revolving around the mighty egg. Whether you’re after a bacon and egg roll, burger with the lot, a cold kura kura or a Bloody Mary, Chef Bowdy and the Mr. Egg team will leave guests hankering for more.
Introducing completely unique recipes to the island of Bali, Brunch Club sets itself apart as “not just another café.” With a venue that is open and breezy, combining Melbourne-like vibes with nods to the surrounding areas and culture, Brunch Club’s two-story Legian restaurant features a traditional Balinese temple brick façade, concealing a modern café/ bar on the ground floor. The menu has been carefully designed to ensure that every customer will find something incredible at any time of the day. Led by the talented Chef Dwi, the Brunch Club’s kitchen teams make everything from scratch, including their buttery eggs benedict, open omelettes, waffles and French toast, to fresh loaded salads, huge burgers and gourmet pizzas. And the main star, the famous Porncakes. A 30-minute wait will reward diners with the fluffiest Souffle pancakes Bali has to offer.
From Italy’s most eclectic cities to buzzing Berawa beach in Kuta, Bali, Milano Restaurant & Bar offers a place where diners can discover a treasure throve of Mediterranean cuisine. The Milanese inspired menu provides comfort, and, at its core, delivers authentic, simple and fulfilling dishes with influences of different regions in Italy. By using high-quality, locally sourced, soul-serving ingredients in its recipes, Milano elevates the senses with rich flavours and aromas. Meanwhile, the adjoining Milano Bar offers classic and traditional drinks, alongside creative cocktail concoctions by the talented team of barmen.