Introducing completely unique recipes to the island of Bali, Brunch Club sets itself apart as “not just another café.” With a venue that is open and breezy, combining Melbourne-like vibes with nods to the surrounding areas and culture, Brunch Club’s two-story Legian restaurant features a traditional Balinese temple brick façade, concealing a modern café/ bar on the ground floor. The menu has been carefully designed to ensure that every customer will find something incredible at any time of the day. Led by the talented Chef Dwi, the Brunch Club’s kitchen teams make everything from scratch, including their buttery eggs benedict, open omelettes, waffles and French toast, to fresh loaded salads, huge burgers and gourmet pizzas. And the main star, the famous Porncakes. A 30-minute wait will reward diners with the fluffiest Souffle pancakes Bali has to offer.