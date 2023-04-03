Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta Welcomes Ramadan with Exclusively-Curated Offerings

The latest seasonal gifts from Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta pay homage to the holy month and the glory of its traditions

The holy month of Ramadan has come. Full of bliss and happiness, this special time of the year is synonymous with devotion and a festive vibe that reigns throughout the month. Joining the excitement, Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta invites us to celebrate with exclusive seasonal offerings that pay tribute to Ramadan, from an array of flavourful delights to a relaxing retreat.

Exquisite Evening

Ramadan is undoubtedly incomplete without iftar. And to that end, the seasonal celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta begins with a delightful dinner to break your fast. The gastronomic gala takes place at the hotel’s renowned Palm Court Restaurant, whose interior is dressed in blue and gold to reflect the glory and elegance of the feast. This iftar service is the brainchild of Chefs Tri Priyanto, Asep Hamdani, and Darius Tjahja, who meticulously transform the best ingredients into beloved Indonesian dishes.

At the Ta’Jil Corner, diners can begin their culinary journey with Ramadan classics such as kolak, banana fritters, and dates. They can later proceed to try a wide range of appetizers, mezzes, and mains. Among the highlights of the evening are Grilled Chicken with Lemongrass and Limau, Pan-Seared Turmeric-Marinated Fish with Roro Jongrang Sauce, and South Minang-style Braised Beef, pampering the taste buds with authentic flavours and a play on textures.

Taking culinary performance to new heights, Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta also presents live-cooking counters where in-house chefs prepare fresh delicacies such as Chicken Noodles with Meatballs, Roti Canai, and Lamb Shawarma. For the sweet course, enjoy various desserts including Mango Sago with Vanilla Gelato and Es Dawet Ayu.

Offered at IDR 580,000 (net) per adult and IDR 290,000 (net) per child, the Iftar Buffet is available from March 23 2023 until April 21, 2023, from 5:30 to 9:30 PM.

To Love Is to Share

The joy of Ramadan lies in the happiness that is shared with others. With tgusspirit of sharing in mind, Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta presents a suite of Ramadan hampers and cakes. The hampers, presented in royal blue boxes, make for the perfect gifts for family, friends, and business acquaintances. Two cookie hampers, Sa’id and Mabrook, come with three and five jars of assorted cookies, respectively, and are on offer at IDR 470,000++ and IDR 680,000++. Also on the menu are gift hampers comprising cookies, chocolates, jams, Moroccan mocktails, and cakes, with prices starting from IDR 1,650,000++.

To complete the offering, Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta elevates Ramadan gatherings with three beautiful cakes. Chocolate lovers can savour the sweetness of the Shahrazad Cake, which comes with with chocolate mousse, banana sponge, and crispy phyllo pastry. For a truly luxurious moment, the 24k Gold-Plated Lapis Legit Cake steals the spotlight with edible 24k gold leaf, hence the name. Last but not least, Lapis Surabaya Cake pays homage to Indonesia’s culinary heritage with its fragrant spices. These creations are available at La Patisserie.

A Rejuvenating Retreat

Not only a perfect moment for contemplation and self-improvement, the holy month is also a wonderful opportunity to create new memories with your loved ones through a lovely staycation. Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta presents the Rediscover Jakarta package, an intimate invitation for families and couples to indulge in the tranquillity of the urban sanctuary.

The package includes 20-percent off room rates and daily breakfast for two guests per room. For elevated rejuvenation, holidaymakers can enjoy 15 percent off spa treatments and pamper themselves with the best revitalizing journey for both mind and body. To complement the luxury is a breathtaking view of the city that frames each suite on the premises. Luxuriate in all benefits of the Rediscover Jakarta package by booking directly via the Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta website.