Indulge in the Holiday Culinary Gala at Sofia at The Gunawarman

Curated by Chef Andrea Peresthu, the delectable Seasonal Galore set menu brings joy to family and loved ones in a joyful spirit

When it comes to the holiday season, food is one of the things that should never be compromised. As it is a magical time of the year, it becomes natural for people to demand exquisite gastronomy experiences. Answering this phenomenon, Sofia at The Gunawarman invites families and friends alike to share the holiday spirit and discover an unprecedented level of luxury, presenting a new journey of culinary with its latest creation, the Seasonal Galore set menu.

Bringing joy to the table, the set menu is curated by Chef Andrea Peresthu who translated wonderful ideas and fresh ingredients of excellent quality into sophisticated, remarkable flavours that reimagine a holiday dining experience. The set comprises three courses, all paying tribute to the splendour of the land and the sea. The combination of meticulous culinary savoir-faire and the opulence of the gourmet restaurant’s interior results in an unforgettable gastronomy gala.

The culinary journey begins with a series of amuse-bouches, including Croquettes with Futari Beef Wagyu, Crab Aioli and Scallop Montecato. What follows is grilled green asparagus and Norwegian salmon, complemented with sautéed cherry tomatoes and salsa verde. Entering the main course, guests can savour the delicacy of Lobster Bouillabaisse, a rock lobster-based dish cooked with Provencal-style seafood gravy and Iranian saffron and Braised Wagyu Futari with Butter Thyme.

A dining experience is of course incomplete without desserts. With this very set menu, guests can end their journey with the decadent Baileys Cheesecake. Soft and sweet, the dish melts in the mouth like magic, leaving diners amazed with a memorable flavourful sensation. The Seasonal Galore set menu from Sofia at The Gunawarman is offered at IDR 990,000++ per pax and is available from 19 December 2022 to 19 January 2023.