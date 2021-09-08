JIA at Shangri-La Jakarta Presents a Luminous Mid-Autumn Festival

It is nearly time for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival. To celebrate the special occasion, JIA – the contemporary Chinese restaurant at Shangri-La Jakarta – offers a delightful selection of delicate snow skin and baked mooncakes in a range of exquisite flavours

Mooncakes are a seasonal delicacy and one of the highlights of the Mid-Autumn Festival, and is best shared with loved ones as families reunite and come together to admire the luminosity of the full moon. In Chinese culture, the round shape of mooncakes symbolises the completeness and reunification of one’s family for the festival. Joining in the festive mood, the culinary chefs of JIA at Shangri-La Jakarta has brought together a sumptuous spread of the delectable pastries, featuring authentic flavours such as White Lotus and Red Lotus with single and double egg yolk options. A timeless symbol of purity and enlightenment, the lotus is regarded as a regal flower in Chinese history and commonly used in traditional desserts. There are also other flavours waiting to be savoured, including guest-favourites of Bamboo Charcoal Pandan, Red Bean Paste, along with new mooncake specialties featuring Black Sesame Paste with Single Yolk and Mini Baked Cappuccino with Cashew Nuts.

Apart from the classic baked mooncakes, guests can revel in JIA’s delicate mini snow skin mooncakes. The luscious delicacies come with two sweet filling options, namely creamy Egg Custard with Durian, along with the perennially sought-after Green Tea Ganache – the perfect companion to a light and refreshing cup of tea. Moreover, Shangri-La Jakarta also pays tribute to the cherished tradition of family reunions through the limited edition signature Mini Baked Custard with Bird’s Nest mooncakes. Only 100 boxes will be made available for this season, and the exclusive mooncakes are bound to impress even the most discerning of connoisseurs.

JIA’s mooncake collection is elegantly encased in a stunning chartreuse green box, adorned with vibrant patterns of blooming chrysanthemums that represent happiness, longevity, and good fortune. These exquisite mooncakes will make an excellent treat to give to dear ones near and far for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

The mooncakes come in three regular packages and two premium packages. Traditional flavours of White Lotus and Red Bean Paste are priced at IDR 368,000 nett for a box of two mooncakes and IDR 598,000 nett for a box of four mooncakes, while mooncakes with additional yolk fillings, Red Lotus, Bamboo Charcoal Pandan, Black Sesame Paste with Single Yolk and Assorted mooncakes are priced at IDR 388,000 nett for a box of two mooncakes and IDR 628,000 nett for a box of four mooncakes. A box containing six delightful mini baked or snow skin mooncakes is priced at IDR 588,000 nett.

The mooncakes are displayed and available for purchase in an exquisitely designed booth at the Lobby area of Shangri-La Jakarta until September 22. For more information and reservations, guests may call +6221 2939 9587 or send an email to jia.slj@shangri-la.com. Alternatively, guests can find information through this link or send a text via WhatsApp to +62 818 181 530.