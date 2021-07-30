Start your day with free-flow drinks, gourmet eats, and stunning spreads – here’s our pick of the best luxury brunches in town.

Hongkongers love to eat out: breakfast, lunch, dinner, at midnight, at dawn – any time really. When it comes to brunch – especially an upscale meal complete with free-flowing drinks – there are simply so many options out there. To help you narrow down the perfect place for a special occasion, we’ve rounded up the 11 best luxury brunches in Hong Kong.

Hutong

The Feng Wei Brunch at Hutong is ideal for a special occasion brunch with a view – a sweeping view of Victoria Harbour to be exact. Serving hot, spicy Northern Chinese fare (and some tamer offerings), the brunch includes appetisers, like chilled thinly-cut pork belly marinated in Sichuan chilli sauce, followed by a dim sum platter, an entrée and main course (including dishes such as steamed Hokkaido scallop with chilli and black garlic and a black truffle chicken fillet fried with Yunnan mushrooms), vegetables and rice, and finally a dessert platter. You can add on a signature dish to share. See the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Northern Chinese – Sichuan

When: Saturday and Sundays, 12pm to 3pm

Hutong, 28/F, One Peking, 1 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui; 3428 8342

MO Bar at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

MO Bar at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental is offering the summer brunch – an idyllic picnic-style spread with comforting eats and free-flow drinks as well as live DJ entertainment. Every weekend, enjoy a charcuterie board and a homemade foie gras in a jar on a picturesque miniature picnic table followed by mains including a lobster eggs benedict, yellowfin tuna steak and a vegetarian sweet potato and vegetable madras curry.

Choose the Belvedere Brunch for one and half hours of free-flow of Belvedere cocktails and Moët & Chandon Champagne or the Premium Rose Brunch for free-flow of Moët & Chandon Rose, white & rose wine and an additional selection of classic cocktails.

Cuisine: International and pan-Asian

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 11:30am to 3:45pm

MO Bar, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central; 2132 0077

Madame Fù

With unlimited Peking duck, dim sum and free-flow drinks, the brunch at Madame Fù at Tai Kwun is a proper delight. Choose your package and settle into limitless Peking duck, a dim sum trolley with comforting favourites (like crystal shrimp har gow and char siu bao), appetisers and mains (including salt and pepper crispy tofu, Madame Fù’s signature Iberico char siu, a firecracker chicken and more) and an ice cream sundae to finish. See the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Cantonese

When: Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, 2 hours, 11am to 5pm (last order 4pm, Duck Station starts at 12pm)

Madame Fù, 3/F, Barrack Block, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central; 2114 2118

aqua

Just a floor above Hutong, aqua takes up two floors in One Peking and offers the same gorgeous sweeping view of the harbour and skyline. The summer brunch offerings include a ‘light’ version on Fridays, and a weekend special complete with a DIY Bloody Mary station and live DJ performances. Feast on the signature sashimi platter and maki, Mediterranean oysters, paccheri vongole pasta, Hakata salmon, grilled lamb and more.

Cuisine: Japanese and Italian

When: Because it’s summer Light Brunch, Friday, 12pm to 3pm; Because it’s summer Brunch, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, 12pm to 3pm

aqua, 29/F & 30/F, One Peking, 1 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui; 3427 2288

La Rambla By Catalunya

The market-style Sunday brunch at La Rambla starts with an unlimited selection of paletilla Ibèrica, chorizo, salchichón, Spanish cheese, white anchovies and crystal bread served to your table followed by a pick of tapas and paellas, and a butcher’s main course. Dishes including a creamy bechamel with Iberico ham and a traditional suckling pig among more. Pick a free-flow package and add something sweet to finish! You can see the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Catalan and Spanish

When: Sunday, 11am to 5pm (last call at 4pm)

La Rambla, Shop 3071 – 73, 3/F, ifc mall, Central; 2661 1161

The Tai Pan at The Murray

Set in the luxurious The Murray, The Tai Pan’s semi-buffet brunch is elegant and sophisticated – guaranteed to make you feel like a well-rested guest on holiday. The buffet selection includes summer and fresh green salads, assorted cheese, cold cuts and house marinated salmon as well as a carving station with roasted Peking duck and a selection of sweets. For the table, freshly-shucked imported seasonal oysters and a choice of main – with dishes such as a wild mushroom and black truffle pasta, pan-seared duck breast, and grilled wagyu hanger steak on offer.

Cuisine: International and pan-Asian

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12:15pm to 2:30pm



The Tai Pan, Garden Level, The Murray Hong Kong, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central; Address, Number

Silencio

For an upscale boozy brunch, Silencio’s recreation of Japan’s vibrant drinking dens makes it the ideal location for an early afternoon spread with free-flow drinks. Choose from four drink packages (HK$200 to HK$1,500) and enjoy freshly shucked oysters, mussels, snow crab legs, prawns, a seasonal selection of sashimi and maki, crispy chicken karaage, a main (we love the wagyu sando!) and a dessert platter. See the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Japanese

When: Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays, 12pm to 3pm

Silencio, 6/F, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central; 2480 6569

Duddell’s

Boasting two Michelin stars, Duddell’s is a Hong Kong luxury brunch classic. Its weekend salon brunch is served fresh, with dishes on offer including dim sum favourites (shrimp, spicy wontons, deep-fried, rice rolls and more), hot soups (hot and sour, minced beef), chilled vegetables and spicy beef, marinated tofu, rice and noodles, mains (such as a four-piece Peking duck and sauteed beef tenderloin) and desserts. See the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Cantonese

When: Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: HK$588 per adult for food, free-flow fresh juice, soft drinks; Drink packages prices vary; All prices subject to 10% service charge

Duddell’s, 3/F, 1 Duddell Street, Central; 2525 9191

Zuma

The weekend brunch menu at Japanese izayaka Zuma serves sophisticated, delicate eats – perfect for when you’re looking to indulge. Enjoy a selection of seasonal dishes, sashimi, nigiri, maki and a main (offerings include teriyaki salmon, a spicy beef tenderloin,a takana fried rice, and a chilli-marinated chicken thigh with barley miso). Make sure to check out the premium options – we especially like the look of the miso-marinated black cod. See the whole menu here.

Cuisine: Japanese

When: Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 3pm

Price: HK$738 per person for food only (including iced tea); various 2.5 hours free-flow champagne packages

Zuma, 5/F & 6/5, LANDMARK, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central; 3657 6388

This story first appeared on Prestige Online – Hong Kong