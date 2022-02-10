10 of the most romantic restaurants in the world

What can be a better idea for a date than spending a romantic evening with your partner, enjoying the food you both love at a restaurant with the perfect ambience.

Intimate setting tailored to your preferences, signature dishes with a burst of local and exotic flavours and impeccable service, there some restaurants around the world that offer all this and more. We have curated a list of some of the most romantic restaurants and, given the range of amenities, cuisines, services and locations, we are certain you will find the right match for your liking.

To make your experience more seamless, some of these restaurants also offer a special tasting menu to make sure that you don’t go wrong with your order. As such, setting the right ambience and providing a romantic atmosphere to create one of the most special memories of seeing your partner down on their knees and popping the question or just commemorating an equally important day requires all the effort and planning for a perfect evening.

Additionally, since some of these restaurants are dotted across the globe, they will serve as the best excuse to set out on a romantic holiday with your bae. Whether you’re headed for an elegant 12th-century dining room or want to enjoy the mesmerising views of the sea from a terrace restaurant while sipping on the best cocktails and wines with your partner — a romantic restaurant knows how to tick all the boxes for you and your special person.

Impress your special someone with a date at one of these romantic restaurants

(Main image credit: La Tour d’Argent Paris/Instagram; feature image credit: Nautika Restaurant)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.