10 of the most romantic restaurants in the world

What can be a better idea for a date than spending a romantic evening with your partner, enjoying the food you both love at a restaurant with the perfect ambience.
Intimate setting tailored to your preferences, signature dishes with a burst of local and exotic flavours and impeccable service, there some restaurants around the world that offer all this and more. We have curated a list of some of the most romantic restaurants and, given the range of amenities, cuisines, services and locations, we are certain you will find the right match for your liking.
To make your experience more seamless, some of these restaurants also offer a special tasting menu to make sure that you don’t go wrong with your order. As such, setting the right ambience and providing a romantic atmosphere to create one of the most special memories of seeing your partner down on their knees and popping the question or just commemorating an equally important day requires all the effort and planning for a perfect evening.
Additionally, since some of these restaurants are dotted across the globe, they will serve as the best excuse to set out on a romantic holiday with your bae. Whether you’re headed for an elegant 12th-century dining room or want to enjoy the mesmerising views of the sea from a terrace restaurant while sipping on the best cocktails and wines with your partner — a romantic restaurant knows how to tick all the boxes for you and your special person.
Impress your special someone with a date at one of these romantic restaurants
(Main image credit: La Tour d’Argent Paris/Instagram; feature image credit: Nautika Restaurant)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.
Jump To / Table of Contents
If Santorini is not on your dream holiday list, then one look at pictures of Ambrosia Restaurant will change your mind. Bordering the Aegean Sea, this gorgeous restaurant is located atop the Caldera cliff in Oia village.
The stunning view that overlooks the Caldera cliff and the romantic candlelight setting on the terrace will instantly take you to a completely new world. You can also enjoy a delicious meal at the two antique-filled salas, or large living halls, here.
Ambrosia Restaurant offers a wide range of gourmet Greek dishes with a twist of international flavours. The menu includes delicacies like Salmon Tartare, Greek Kidaifi, Veal Fillitaka, Sea scallops and Lobster cream soup.
Gaze into your partner’s eyes and enjoy the moment while in this beautiful, romantic restaurant.
Trust billionaire and Virgin Group boss Sir Richard Branson for the last word on opulence and magnificence. His Moroccan retreat, Kasbah Tamadot, is evidence of his grandeur. The Virgin Limited Edition hotel houses Kanoun Restaurant and presents you with a slice of Morocco on your plate.
Dine at Kanoun Restaurant to savour some authentic Moroccan delicacies while immersing yourself in the breathtaking vistas of the Atlas Mountains.
The restaurant provides an al fresco dining experience and guests can enjoy a delectable range of locally produced traditional dishes that are accompanied by some Moroccan wines. Some of the delicacies on their special menu include Lamb Shank in tangia style, Beef entrecote and Asni apple tart. While here, don’t miss their stellar wine cellar.
The Kanoun Restaurant provides dining options by the infinity pool, on open terraces, and can even create an exclusive arrangement just for the two of you.
A part of the Nautika Collection, which also features the Panorama restaurant and bar, Dubravka 1836 restaurant and café for casual dining and Gradska Kavana Arsenal restaurant, the Nautika Restaurant is all about elegance with signature dishes exuding authentic local flavours.
Nestled at the edge of the scenic sea at Pile, the restaurant offers stunning views of the fortresses of Loverijenac and Bokar. Touted as one of the most romantic restaurants in the world, the Nautika Restaurant is perched on high terraces of Dubrovnik School of Maritime Studies right at the head of the Old City of Dubrovnik and retains a rustic old-world charm.
Headed by chef Mario Bunda, the Mediterranean cuisine menu highlights dishes like Lamb Dalmatian style, St. Jacob’s scallop and Zacapa Affogato, along with a range of fine, aged wines.
Nautika restaurant has served many VIP guests, including Prince and Princess Akishino of Japan and the King and Queen of Norway.
Every corner in Paris spells love and romance. The elegant city also houses some of the finest establishments that offer classic French cuisine for you to enjoy with your mon amour.
This heritage place dates back to the 16th century when it served as a fine-dining place for the nobility. Today Tour d’Argent is a name that epitomises French cuisine and is an ideal romantic place for lovebirds visiting Paris.
The Michelin star-winning restaurant overlooks the Notre Dame Cathedral and River Seine, which are enough reasons for you to visit the place with your beloved. The restaurant serves some of the best dishes French cuisine has to offer like pressed duck, crayfish flambéed with cognac, Quenelle of wild pike and a host of wines to choose from.
The restaurant boasts a spectacular wine cellar called The Cave, private lounges, Rotisserie d’Argent, French bakery items and much more.
A quaint and serene escapade on the Guanacaste coast, Sentido Norte lets you relax, rejuvenate and taste some of the exquisite local dishes of Costa Rica.
Its gorgeous setting in the boutique hotel Casa Chameleon, undoubtedly makes Sentido Norte one the most romantic restaurants in the region. Enjoy an isolated and intimate getaways with your loved one and soak in the jaw-dropping sight of the Catalina Islands below and gaze at incredible sunsets.
The official website of Sentido Norte gives a glimpse into the restaurant’s offerings and states, “Sentido Norte, a restaurant and bar at Casa Chameleon Las Catalinas, proudly offers the best of Coastal Costa Rican cuisine. All food & drink is inspired by the country’s bountiful abundance, combining uniquely local and native ingredients in the glass and on the plate.”
Trust executive chef Jose Lopez to transform your date into a culinary journey that is inspired by African, European and Meso-American flavours. Some of the must-try dishes include Panko-cashew crusted yellowfin Tuna, Wagyu rigatoni Bolognese and Tarta de Banano Y Caramelo.
Located in the Leela Palace, in the heart of Udaipur’s Lake Pichola, Sheesh Mahal will make you feel like a royal from a bygone era.
One of the most popular and stunning wedding destinations, Leela Palace shows Rajasthani royalty at its zenith and will provide you with a desert experience like no other.
A sumptuous Indian dinner under the clear starry sky makes it one of the most romantic restaurants in the world. Spread across two levels, Sheesh Mahal takes you through the royal kitchens of Rajasthan and dishes made with local ingredients and expert craftsmanship of the chefs. The flickering candles that adorn the place and the occasional touch of cultural performances, makes Sheesh Mahal the ideal gateway to relish Indian flavours.
When here, don’t miss out on Rajasthani delicacies like Laal Maas, Sunehri Jheenga and Bhutte Ke Govind Gatte.
Coupling the essence of a classic French bistro with the fine-dining aura of a 20th-century Parisian dining room, Junon is the ideal spot to visit with your partner to enjoy a serene and elegant date.
Dine under intricately designed glass ceilings surrounded by stained glass windows that herald the Queen of Roman Gods, Juno at La Scene De Junon. It is a romantic place that reminds of iconic Parisian spots like the Moulin Rouge. The scintillating live music performances and exotic European grandeur is bound to make the moment extra special and memorable.
Tuck in for an awe-inspiring five-course dinner that will satisfy your taste buds like no other. If you are looking for something a tad bit casual yet elevating, head over to Junon Bistro and sample Parisian café food like Traditional French Onion Soup with Emmental Cheese and Croutons.
A thoughtfully crafted menu for weekdays and weekends and a mesmerising atmosphere makes Junon Hong Kong one of the most romantic restaurants in the world.
Located inside Seoul’s 63 Building, this restaurant is for those who enjoy fine dining with a view. Spend quality time with your special someone high above the ground and watch the sky change colour with the setting sun in this European-style garden restaurant overlooking the River Han.
The calming and romantic vibes that fill the setting will put you in the right mood to propose to the love of your life. As the cityscape takes on a glittering look at night, enjoy the beautiful horizon with wine from the restaurant’s in-house cellar that can store up to 1,500 bottles.
Relish delicious dishes like gourmet steaks, charcoal-grilled tenderloin and lobster, snail with herb and garlic butter and foie gras.
Living up to its name, the restaurant gives a completely different view of Arizona and the Valley of Sun. Perched at 549 metres, the floor to ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the gorgeous valley.
Different Pointe of View has earned the coveted AAA Four Diamond consecutively for the longest time in the Valley and offers views of the gorgeous setting sun coupled with twinkling lights at a distance.
Lending a casual and warm ambience to American fine dining, Different Pointe of View is the ideal place to lay your hat. The restaurant offers delectable American cuisine as well as a special Valentine’s Day menu to play with your palate. The menu includes classics like Lobster Bisque, Duck confit lollipops, Cherry wood smoked venison and Filet mignon.
The restaurant is part of Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resorts, which is a gorgeous location to host your wedding, receptions or even an intimate holiday together.
London is dotted with a number of French restaurants, but entering Clos Maggiore will feel like stepping into one of Wordsworth’s poems.
The sweet cherry blossom boughs hanging from the ceiling, the dreamy dimly lit room, a retractable roof for the perfect summer meal or the crackling wood fire for the cosy winter dinner, there are more reasons than one why Clos Maggiore is considered to be one of the most romantic restaurants in the world.
Located in the Covent Garden, the restaurant is ideal for those who like everything elegant, sophisticated and charming. The menu is crafted with skill and perfection by chef Marcellin Marc and includes Carlingford Oyster, Kohlrabi & Oscietra Caviar, Native Lobster, Fennel, Tarragon, Orange & Lobster Sauce, Wild Mushroom Risotto and Truffle & Crème Fraîche. They also provide a separate tasting menu.
Enliven your senses with a soothing wine from the restaurant’s cellar that contains almost 2,500 labels.