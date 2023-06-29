New, must-try culinary destinations across Jakarta

From laidback French-American dining to Italian-Japanese fusion, this round-up highlights Jakarta’s latest gastronomic destinations that enrich the capital’s culinary scene with outstanding and flavourful experiences.

J.J.A. – The St. Regis Jakarta



Situated above The St. Regis Bar, J.J.A. reigns as the latest dining destination at The St. Regis Jakarta. A homage to the founder of the brand’s first hotel in the world, John Jacob Astor, the restaurant greets epicureans and holidaymakers alike with an intimate yet opulent ambience. Helmed by of Director of Culinary Oscar Perez, alongside Chef de Cuisine Rizky Annisa and Executive Pastry Chef Kevin Lee, gastronomic pieces are crafted with a progressive and sophisticated approach. Signatures include Hokkaido Scallops, Caviar Oscietra, and Dover Sole, complemented with various desserts, cocktails, and a well-curated wine list.

“We are very excited to bring J.J.A. to the city through The St. Regis Jakarta and present our take on contemporary dining to guests and gourmand,” Oscar Perez, J.J.A.’s Director Of Culinary



The St. Regis Jakarta

Jl. HR. Rasuna Said Kav. B/4, Jakarta

Brasserie Patty – Pacific Place

Brasserie Patty embraces the dining traditions of France and America, two countries known for their epicurean culture. Unveiled in March 2023, it is home to contemporary Parisian cuisine, boasting expansive spaces adorned with a modern classic interior in an earthy palette that evokes an elegant yet intimate ambience. Pampering signatures include Dry Aged Japanese Flounder, Calf ’s Sweetbread, and Hamachi Crudo. At the same time, creative refreshers, including The Ballerina and Strait of Malacca 2.0, await with a surprising twist at the main bar.

Pacific Place,

GF Floor Unit G-22, 79, Jakarta

Casa Cuomo

Home to world-champion pizzas, Casa Cuomo presents flavours from Naples enriched with a Japanese flair. This exquisite gastronomic language honours to the Italian-Japanese heritage of Chef Salvatore Cuomo. Dark-panelled walls are juxtaposed with marble floors, greeting diners upon entering the premises. Grand staircases lead to a second level where guests can dine in VIP rooms or intimate alcoves. Savour the delicacy of creations such as Pizza alla Diavola, Salmone Alla Birra Affumicato con Caviar, and Bresaola con Stracciatella, complemented with curated wines, cocktails, and non-alcoholic refreshers.

Jl. Gunawarman No.57,

Kebayoran Baru, Jakarta

MENSA The Table Jakarta

Opening its doors in January 2023, Mensa the Table marks interior company Forme Group’s venture into the culinary world. With an impeccable savoir-faire in design, the new epicurean haven promises a cosy ambience and a lovely dining experience, thanks to its modern tropical concept conceived by architect Ady Putra. Diners are welcome to taste authentic Asian cuisine that boasts comforting flavours. The menu highlights include Roasted Truffle Stuffed Chicken, Red Curry Roasted Salmon, Salt and Spices Calamary, and creatively-crafted refreshers such as Berry Orange Tang and Pisang Cokelat Negroni.

Gedung Kemang 37,

Jl. Kemang Raya No. 37, Jakarta