Of Dedication and Passion: An Interview with Chef Yudek from Conrad Bali

Winner of the Pastry Cup at the inaugural Hilton South East Asia F&B Masters, Chef Yudek chats with Prestige Indonesia about her latest achievement and her aspiration to share happiness through her culinary creations

Happiness can manifest itself in countless ways. For Gusti Ayu Made Oktianingsih aka Chef Yudek, joy comes in the form of culinary creations, particularly pâtisserie. Gastronomy has always played a huge part of her life, however. Yudek was born in a family of kitchen professionals and raised in Tabanan. She eventually began working at Conrad Bali as a daily worker. There, she became fascinated by the plethora of colours, shapes, and flavours of the hotel’s desserts. This experience would then nurture Yudek’s love for sweet delights.

Fast forward to today, and Yudek is now a Chef de Partie at Conrad Bali. Her creations at the celebrated hotel feature bold designs, often boasting wonderful plays on textures and flavours that would satisfy even the most discerning palate. And as testament to her grit, Yudek has recently won the Pastry Cup at the inaugural Hilton South East Asia F&B Masters, where she amazed the jury and other contestants with her Passiflora Choco Crunch – an exquisite creation that showcases the splendour of local ingredients.

Of course, Yudek encountered plenty of challenges throughout her culinary journey. However, she believes that having a good attitude and striving to get along with everyone has helped her reach success. In a recent interview with Prestige Indonesia, Yudek talked about her journey as well as her aforementioned award, and also shared the recipe for a dessert that anyone can try at home.

What was it like growing in a family of culinary professionals?

It was truly a blessing. I believe that food is the heart of the home and the essence of family gatherings, especially when made with love. My family instilled in me a love for cooking, and that is where my passion for the culinary arts began.

How did you discover your passion for pâtisserie?

It was during my time at Conrad Bali that I fell in love with the world of pâtisserie. It was at Conrad that I was first introduced to a wide variety of pastries. The different shapes, flavours, and colours of the desserts really caught my eye. And I knew then that I wanted to delve into the art of pâtisserie.

What is it about pâtisserie that you find most fascinating?

Pâtisserie is an art in itself. It’s not just about creating a dessert that looks good on a plate or tastes great – it’s about the joy that it brings to the people who indulge in it. As a chef, my ultimate goal is to make people happy with my creations. There’s nothing more fulfilling than seeing a smile on a guest’s face as they take their first bite of a dessert that I made. It’s the sense of accomplishment that comes with knowing that I’ve not only satisfied their taste buds but also brought them joy and happiness. This is what motivates me to constantly improve my skills and create new and exciting desserts that will leave a lasting impression on the guests.

What were the main challenges that you had to face as a chef? Especially early on in your career at Conrad Bali…

One of the biggest challenges I faced during my first years working at Conrad Bali was adjusting to a completely new environment. As a student just starting to transition to the professional working world, I was not accustomed to the high-pressure and fast-paced nature of the culinary industry. It took me some time to acclimate to the new work culture and develop the skills needed to succeed in my role. However, I was able to overcome this challenge by making a concerted effort to integrate myself with the team and get comfortable with my new surroundings. This involved actively seeking feedback and being open to learn from more experienced colleagues. Over time, I was able to develop the necessary skills and thrive in my career as a chef.

And recently you won an award at the Hilton South East Asia F&B Masters. What was that experience like?

Being able to compete with other talented individuals and ultimately win the competition was a truly humbling experience. It allowed me to connect with many like-minded professionals in the industry, and provided me with unforgettable memories and valuable lessons that continue to influence my work today. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to participate and to have met so many extraordinary people through this competition.

Are there any particularly memorable moments from the competition that you can share with us?

I’d say that the most memorable moment of the competition was when my hard work paid off, and my name was announced as the winner of the F&B Masters South East Asia.

Can you tell us about the dessert you submitted for the competition and the inspiration behind it?

The creation that led me to victory in the competition was the Passiflora Choco Crunch. I wanted to prove that local products are just as good as imported ones and can create extraordinary desserts.

On a more general note, what are some of the highlights of the desserts you create?

Local ingredients are essential in my creations. I want to show that local ingredients can compete with imported products, and that they can be used to create desserts that are just as good, if not better, than desserts made using imported stuff.

What are some of the characteristics that allows a chef to thrive in this industry?

Being a good chef means having a good attitude. I always strive to get along with anyone, regardless of their position, and never stop learning. These character traits have helped me thrive in the culinary industry.

What is your greatest wish for the future?

My biggest wish for myself is to have my own business in the pâtisserie field. I want to create desserts that make people happy and bring joy to their lives.

And as mentioned earlier, Chef Yudek also shared with us her recipe for a dessert to try at home. So, below you’ll find the ingredients needed and the steps to create your very own Chocolate Brownies with Cashew Nut Nougatine.

Ingredients for the brownies:

150gr sugar

125gr butter

2 eggs

75gr flour

25gr cocoa powder

5gr baking powder

150gr baked cashew nuts

200gr dark chocolate, melted

2 pinches of salt

Method

Cream sugar and butter together until smooth

Gradually add in eggs, one at a time, and mix well

Add in flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt

Stir in melted dark chocolate and chopped cashew nuts until well combined

Pour the mixture into a baking dish and bake at 180C for approximately 15 minutes or until fully cooked

Ingredients for Cashew Nut Nougatine:

200gr sugar

100gr baked cashew nuts

Method: