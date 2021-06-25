Plant-based seafood? Green Monday expands its product range with OmniSeafood

A year after Green Monday’s successful debut of the world’s first vegan luncheon meat, they’ve set their sights on something even more revolutionary than plant-based meat: OmniSeafood, a new range of plant-based seafood alternatives.

The news was announced on World Oceans Day during a global media press conference, once again highlighting Green Monday’s commitment to promote a sustainable ecosystem that treats the planet, animals and humans, right.

The decision to create plant-based seafood is a natural step for the company. According to a survey conducted by an international research and data analytics group YouGov, commissioned by OmniFoods, revealed that plastic waste ranked the top amongst ocean and seafood consumption issues across most regions at 72 percent, while concerns about overfishing or fish extinction and seafood safety ranked at 67 percent and 61 percent.

In fact, global seafood consumption has increased nine-fold in just 70 years. This skyrocketing appetite for fish and fish products has led to severe overfishing, which takes a tremendous toll on the ocean ecosystem. During the press conference, David Yeung, founder and CEO of Green Monday Group and OmniFoods, cited scientific reports that predicted a complete depletion of the ocean’s fish stocks at some point between 2048 and 2068.

“We cannot tackle climate change without taking care of the ocean,” says Yeung. “Overfishing and bottom trawling are the most destructive actions that devastate our marine ecosystems….This breakthrough guarantees not only to wow our taste buds, but also to awaken our consciousness towards the ocean and the planet. With today’s milestone launch of OmniSeafood, we believe it is a big leap forward to a real sea change.”

It’s not just the worrying consumer behaviour that has driven the Hong Kong-based company to formulate seafood alternatives — it’s the lack of products in the market as well. While fish remains an essential source of protein for the world, making up for 17 percent of the world’s animal protein, plant-based seafood currently accounts for less than one percent of the plant-based protein market in the United States, which translates to an even smaller percentage in Asia.

Green Monday’s first foray into the seafood alternatives industry will see six products in their new OmniSeafood line. This includes the Omni Classic Fillet, Omni Golden Fillet, Omni Ocean Burger, OmniTuna and soon-to-be-launched OmniSalmon.

The Omni Classic Fillet, Omni Golden Fillet, Omni Ocean Burger see themselves as meat-free versions of the classic white fish, crafted with a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, pea and rice. While the Omni Classic Fillet is suitable for a number of Asian-styled dishes such as the Sichuan-style boiled fish, the Omni Golden Fillet and the Omni Ocean Burger, can be used for dishes like Fish and Chips and Fish Burgers.

OmniTuna will be the first ambient product of OmniFoods, a cooked tuna replica that’s packaged in a tin. Formulated from non-GMO soy, OmniTuna is mercury-free and high in protein (12 grams of protein per 100 grams of product, to be exact) as well, perfect for sandwiches, wraps and salads.

All of the products in the new OmniSeafood line are certified vegan and free from alliums, trans-fat and cholesterol, contain no hormones, artificial colours, MSGs, added antibiotics or preservatives.

OmniSeafood is set to debut in Hong Kong in July and Singapore in Q4. Stay tuned for more updates.

(All images: Green Monday)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.