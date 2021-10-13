Raffles Jakarta Brings Back mauri for The Italian Autumn Truffle Series

Raffles Jakarta presents a restaurant take over titled “The Autumn Truffle Series” with Mauri by Chef Maurizio Bombini. Held at The Dining Room at Raffles Jakarta, the delightful event takes place until October 17



Located in the heart of Seminyak, Bali, Mauri reflects Chef Maurizio’s approach of keeping the integrity of ingredients as pure and authentic as possible in a stylish setting that exudes Pugliese warmth. Taking over for a limited time at Raffles Jakarta, Mauri presents its signature menu.

Mauri introduces its latest Autumn Menu which will take guests on a culinary journey to the South of Italy. The menu includes Italian black autumn Truffle with Carbonara Ravioli, Hokkaido scallop crudo, a smoked duo of Foie Gras, Wagyu Beef and autumn inspired dessert showcasing Raspberry, Pistachio and Prosecco Espuma.

Open for Lunch, Dinner and exclusive Sunday Brunch, guests can enjoy the lineup at IDR 780,000++ per person for the Mauri Tasting Menu. Wine pairing and an à la carte menu are also available.

Reservations can be made via WhatsApp to +62 855 8155 888 or by email to [email protected]