Rediscover Betawi at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta

The Dharmawangsa Jakarta announces ‘Rediscover Betawi’, a tribute to Jakarta through a month-long epicurean journey and experiences in commemoration of Jakarta 494th anniversary.

Inspired by rich culinary and cultural heritage of the indigenous Betawi, The Dharmawangsa Jakarta pays homage to the historical and iconic ethnic group through a collection of culinary offerings. Executive Chef, Tony Saputra presents special à la carte menu such as soto Betawi, pecak ikan cobia, iga tangkar, asinan juhi and es doger mousse. The Betawi menu is available for lunch and dinner throughout the month of June at Jakarta Restaurant and The Courtyard.

An exquisite Sunday Brunch featuring a selection of authentic Betawi dishes will also be launched on June 20. Betawi-inspired beverage as pletok squash or pletok negroni are amongst the menu as guests are invited to discover a journey down memory lane. A variety of traditional and rare Betawi snacks and main courses served à la minute in live stations as well as in the buffet station. The Rediscover Betawi Sunday Brunch is available on June 20 & 27, at 11.30 AM – 2.30 PM with IDR 695,000++ per adult and IDR 495,000++ per child (above 4 years old and under 11 years old). There will also be an authentic culinary exploration awaits for ‘jajanan sore’ every afternoon starting from June 20 – 27 at The Courtyard. With IDR 495,000++ per person, guests can enjoy various food stalls of authentic Betawi snacks and desserts that will be showcased for all-you-can-eat experience or à la carte with menu including kerak telor, asinan juhi, laksa Betawi, gado-gado, kue apeh, kue rangi and kue gambang.