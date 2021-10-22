Shangri-La Jakarta Welcomes New Dim Sum Chef

Shangri-La Jakarta introduces Chef Yeow Wei Ho, who will lead the Dim Sum culinary team at the hotel ‘s restaurant JIA. With this new role, Chef Ho is taking the responsibility of developing creative Dim Sum and dessert menus, along with bringing innovative takes on the much-loved Chinese dishes.

Having grew up in Malaysia, Chef Ho’s passion for cooking stemmed from his love of the culture and food, particularly in the art of Dim Sum making. His culinary journey started in Singapore before then moving to Indonesia in 2007. His 17 year-long adventure in culinary has now brought him to Shangri-La Jakarta.

“I am looking forward to bringing my own take on Dim Sum making and working with JIA’s group of motivated chefs to provide our guests with an enjoyable dining experience,” Chef Ho states.

Chef Ho presents his fresh take on Dim Sum by incorporating contemporary twists within his dishes, while remaining respectful of its tradition. His dedication to the craft of Dim Sum making is coupled with his deep understanding of the Indonesian palate, having worked in restaurants and hotels in Indonesia for 15 years.

Diners can indulge in Chef Ho’s signature creations for lunch and dinner at JIA, such as Steamed Fish Dumplings with Shrimp and Black Truffles, Baked Bird Puff Pastry with Lotus Paste, Steamed Chicken Dumplings with Black Pepper, Fried Swan Taro Puffs, Edamame Bun and Chilled Orange Pudding with Ice Cream.

Inspired by his journey, Chef Ho is keen to share his knowledge and skills with his team, to impress discerning palates with dishes that are both tasteful and pleasing to the eye.

For more information and reservations, guests may contact JIA by calling +6221 2939 9586 or via WhatsApp text at +62 818 181 530.