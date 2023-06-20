The Park Hyatt Jakarta’s offers a special afternoon tea service in collaboration with Kanvaz Pâtisserie and Chef Vincent Nigita

From June 17 to July 31, 2023, Park Hyatt Jakarta presents a multi-sensory experience by Chef Ali Saleh and Chef Vincent Nigita in the Four Hands Afternoon Tea.

If you’re looking for a refined and elegant afternoon tea experience in Jakarta, look no further than the Park Hyatt Jakarta. Collaborating with Kanvaz Pâtisserie and Chef Vincent Nigita, the hotel presents a unique selection of French pastries with an Indonesian twist at one of its restaurants, The Conservatory.

This afternoon tea service offers a multi-sensory experience that will take you on a unique culinary journey. The menu features a variety of French pastries such as millefeuille with andaliman pepper, canelés de bordeaux, savoury dishes such as asparagus with roasted spicy tempe, amuse-bouche with sambal terong and light lemon cream, and many more. All of these dishes are served alongside the finest Dammann Frères tea, which is sourced from the world’s best tea gardens and is known for its exceptional quality and taste.

This special afternoon tea service is available daily until July 31, 2023, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at IDR 325,000++ per person.