Top brunch spots across Jakarta and Bali

Nothing can really beat a great Sunday brunch – especially when you know the perfect venue…

From freshly baked pastries to unique Indonesian twists, a hearty brunch ensures your weekend starts off right. Whether you’re a foodie on the hunt or just looking for a relaxing weekend outing, these brunch spots in Jakarta and Bali won’t disappoint.

Bel Étage – The St. Regis Jakarta

The St. Regis Jakarta offers a tantalising weekly Sunday brunch option at Bel Étage, featuring lavish local and international cuisines spread as elegantly as the restaurant’s interior. Entering the marble-dominated space, you can veer left and see a selection of charcuterie, cheese and pastry, and fresh seafood sections welcoming you to the spacious dining area. Be sure to catch the cured Iberico Pork Jamón from the charcuterie section and à la carte favourites, Dry-aged Beef Tomahawk or Porter House and Espresso Tiramisu. Visit stregisjakarta.com for more info and reservations.

Apéritif Bar – The St. Regis Bali Resort

Kayuputi’s weekend brunch at The St. Regis Bali Resort starts with pre-brunch drinks at the Apéritif Bar at 11 AM, featuring free flow juices and cocktails, including Bali Mary. The Pan-Asian inspired haute cuisine brunch starts at noon, serving amuse-bouche, fresh pastries, homemade cured and smoked fish terrine, and handcrafted à la carte brunch dishes served plate by plate with endless pass-arounds. Indulge in lobster, Wagyu beef D rump, duck foie gras, and distinctive desserts crafted by French chef pâtissier Vincent Stopin, such as Kintamani Coffee, Jembrana Chocolate, and Bali Orange. Visit stregisbali.com for more info and reservations.

Alto – Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta

With the fabled home-style brunches of his childhood as inspiration, Executive Chef Marco Violano of Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta reinvents the Sunday brunch at Alto, incorporating the warmth and heartiness of Italian homes. Enjoy the finest ingredients and elevated classic recipes in a gourmet salad station, a seafood bar, a selection of Italian antipasti, cold cuts and fine European cheeses, carving stations and many more. Executive Pastry Chef Lorenzo Sollecito adds his famous exquisite treats to provide a sweet finale. Visit fourseasons.com/jakarta/ for more info and reservations.

Starfish Bloo – W Bali Seminyak

Starfish Bloo at W Bali – Seminyak sets the tone for an indulgent weekend brunch. Enjoy a stunning ocean view while savouring the fresh catch of the day, oysters, prawns and crabs, alongside deliciously creative twists on classic brunch dishes. Don’t miss out on the live cooking stations and free-flowing sparkling wine, cocktails, and juices. With its chic ambiance and scrumptious fare, Starfish Bloo promises a luxurious and unforgettable dining experience. Visit marriott.com for more info and reservations.

Lyon – Mandarin Oriental Jakarta

The semi-buffet Saturday brunch at Lyon, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta, is a must for brunch connoisseurs, especially those who enjoy tasty dishes from Southern France and the French Riviera made with the best locally-sourced ingredients. A la carte selections include signature classics, like Foie Gras, Truffle Mushroom Risotto, Seafood Bouillabaisse, and plenty more, to complement the premium buffet offerings. Desserts are to die for, with offerings like the Apple and Juniper Tarte Tatin, a sweet and refreshing caramelised apple with juniper berries in puff pastry topped with rum raisin gelato. Visit mandarinoriental.com/jakarta for more info and reservations.