Top Five spots for a delightful Iftar in Jakarta

A round-up of hotels and restaurants offering delightful and authentic iftar packages around the capital throughout Ramadan

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, a vast array of hotels and restaurants offer special Iftar packages featuring their signature menus as well as new and exciting dishes. These range from rich Indonesian flavours to Middle Eastern specialties brought in just for this time of the year. Here are our top recommendations for those looking to break the fast with family, colleagues and friends across Jakarta…

Kimaya Slipi Jakarta

Kimaya Slipi Jakarta by Harris is the perfect destination for a plush Ramadan experience. Located in the heart of Jakarta, it boasts breathtaking views of the city skyline. From March 22 to April 20, 2023, the hotel offers a delectable Iftar menu that promises to take your taste buds on a journey across Middle Eastern and local Indonesian delights. Indulge in all-you-can-eat buffets, including the venue’s signature Chicken Shawarma, available daily at the Coconut Club from 6 to 9 pm. The chefs have also prepared a daily rotating menu of takjil, appetizers, main courses, and desserts to tantalize your taste buds.

With a special offer of buy 7 get 1 free, there’s no reason not to indulge in this exquisite treat and impeccable hospitality that Kimaya Slipi Jakarta by Harris has to offer.

Cork & Screw

Cork & Screw’s Executive Chef Fernando Sindu takes you on a journey across Nusantara through his delightful Indonesian dishes for dine-in throughout the month. Highlights from his menu include the Gorengan Platter, the 12-Hour Gulai Lamb Shank and Ayam Panggang Rujak which can be shared with up to three other diners. Pastry Chef Fiona Lie, meanwhile, has created a variety of sweets to end a meal, including the Cendol Layered Cake. Guests can also purchase Union Group’s exclusive hamper at Cork & Screw. The hamper includes a Kue Pulut Cake which is inspired by Peranakan treat and Chocolate Pudding with Vla.

Silk Bistro

During Ramadan, the setting sun is a highly anticipated moment as it signifies the breaking of the day’s fast. And what better way to enjoy the moment with a hearty meal for iftar? To that end, Silk Bistro presents a special offering for the holy month that diners can savour every day. The seasonal menu boasts bold Asian flavours that honours the splendour of Indonesian culinary traditions. Expect the perfect orchestration of sweet and savoury kicks from Beef Maranggi, crafted from Black Angus Tri-Tip MB4 and complemented with pickled tomato salsa and Maranggi sauce. Turmeric Chicken Rice will pamper your taste buds with a minty and spicy hints, while Deep Fried Ice Cream makes for the perfect epilogue to end the gastronomic adventure.

Relish Bistro

For those seeking an authentically-Indonesian iftar experience, Relish Bistro presents Rempah Rasa Relish featuring a daily-rotating menu with an abundance of delicious dishes. There are, of course, plenty of classical takjil options, such as Fried Bakwan, Cireng, Tahu Bakso, Klepon, Bika Ambon, Kue Mangkok, dates, and Kolak. Then, a salad of the day makes for the perfect appetizer before moving on to the main courses. Fridays are especially festive as live music will accompany diners breaking the fast at Relish.

Seia Restaurant

Named after the Indonesian expression “se-ia sekata” which means having the same thoughts and purpose, Seia invites you to indulge in our shared passion for traditional Indonesian cuisine to break your fast. On the menu are a selection of seasonal items starting from Gulai Kerapu, Soto Iga Betawi, Iga Bakar Sambal Timur, Empal Gepuk, and Gorengan. End the enticing dinner with a tasty, colourful dessert like Es Kopyor Durian. You can also send your greetings to your loved ones with special Ramadan hampers from Seia, such as Nasi Goreng Kambing Hampers and Bebek Goreng Ubud Hampers.