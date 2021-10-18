5 easy immunity-boosting drink recipes to try at home

With the rising number of cases, working from home, and social distancing has never been more pertinent today.

Yet, we can’t always stay at home — no man is an island after all. We crave human interaction, and thankfully in Singapore, the situation remains “stable” enough for us to continue heading outside, even just for a little bit.

This doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be taking precautionary measures. By improving your immune system, you are keeping yourself healthy and making yourself less susceptible to viruses and diseases, whether it’s the common flu or Covid-19.

To help you along your journey, we’ve put together some quick and easy immunity-boosting drink recipes for you to whip up for a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals in your body. Besides, these are delicious and perfect as a refreshing treat on a warm afternoon.

Apple, Carrot and Orange

This classic combination of apples, carrots and oranges is great for helping your body protect itself and fight off infections. Besides, it is packed with antioxidants, making it a great juice to have for glowing skin as well.

What you will need:

Two large carrots, with the tops trimmed

One Granny Smith apple, quartered

One large orange, peeled and quartered (Naval oranges work great as they are less tart and generally sweeter)

Optional: 1 teaspoon of grated ginger for a mildly spicy kick

Directions:

Rinse ingredients and pop them in your juicer.

Drink or place in a tightly sealed jug and refrigerate immediately. Keeps for about two days.

Beet, Carrot, Ginger, and Turmeric

This four root vegetable juice works well for decreasing inflammatory symptoms and enhancing your immune system. It is generally good for soothing sore throats and settling upset stomachs too. For those who tend to be more lethargic in the mornings, this juice makes for a welcoming dose of energy.

What you will need:

One medium-sized beet, peeled and halved

Three medium carrots, with the tops trimmed

One large orange, peeled and quartered

The juice of half a lemon

10g of turmeric root

10g fresh ginger

Optional: cayenne pepper and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Rinse ingredients and pop them in your juicer.

Add a scattering of cayenne pepper and layer with ground black pepper on top for more spice. Keeps for about two days.

Celery, Spinach, Lettuce, and Kale

A daily intake of this green juice recipe comes packed with tons of chlorophyll, sure to nourish any body. Chlorophyll is known for playing an important role in making plants green and healthy, but many don’t realise that it is great for the human body as well. It helps to strengthen your immune system, control inflammation, increase red blood cell production, and helps enhance your cells’ ability to carry oxygen as well.

What you will need:

Two medium stalks celery

Four romaine heart leaves

Two kale leaves

One cup of spinach

One medium green apple

Half a cucumber

The juice of half a lemon

Optional: One teaspoon of grated ginger

Directions:

Rinse ingredients and pop them in your juicer. Keeps for about two days.

Turmeric, Ginger and Lemon

In case juices aren’t your thing, we’ve come up with a tea recipe that’s sure to warm you up. It comes with only four ingredients but has added benefits of removing toxins, increasing antioxidants, aiding digestion and boosting immunity. It is also a tea concentrate so you can make it in advance and have it on other days when you are feeling under the weather.

What you will need:

Six cups of water

Five to six inches of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

Three cinnamon sticks

One teaspoon of ground turmeric

The juice of five lemons

Directions:

Combine the ginger and water in a large pot or saucepan over high heat on the stove and bring to a boil. Turn to low heat and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. Add the cinnamon sticks, turmeric and cayenne and continue to simmer the mixture on low heat for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and strain.

This is a concentrated concoction best kept in a sealed container in the fridge. To enjoy, simply add water to the concentrate. It will make for about five to six cups of tea, best served warm.

Apple, Cucumber and Spinach

Green juices get a bad rap for having a grassy taste, which is generally an acquired taste for many. To ease you into the world of green juices, this apple, cucumber and spinach version is lighter, sweeter but still has all the vitamins you need to boost your immune system.

What you will need:

One cup of water

One cup of spinach

One green apple, pitted and quartered

Half a cucumber, chopped

The juice of one lemon

Half a teaspoon of grated ginger

Directions:

Blend the water and the spinach alone first before adding the apple, cucumber, lemon and ginger. For a tropical touch to your drink, replace the water with coconut water.

