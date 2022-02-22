A Bold Endeavour from Ephemerus Concepts

In search of an unforgettably unique flavours and memories, Ephemerus Concepts magically created a work of collectible art in the process

Established by three companies – VDuxton, East Asia Whisky Co, and Japan Whiskys – with a passion to create one-of-a kind artisanal projects for a global and discerning audience, Ephemerus Concepts created a first-of-its kind unique whisky that certainly pushed the envelope of independent bottling. In particular, for its inaugural project, the company decided to mature a classic heritage The Macallan Single Cask whisky in a Japanese Mizunara oak barrel. The result is The Macallan Mizunara 30-year old (1988 Vintage), which has now been sold out.

Not too long ago, Ephemerus Concepts unveiled its second release following the extremely well-received first edition. This second venture is The Macallan Mizunara 31-year old single cask scotch whisky. Distilled at the famous The Macallan Distillery back in June of 1989 and aged 30 years in an ex-Bourbon cask, this whisky was eventually finished in a Japanese oak cask made of Mizunara oak. The wood was grown for over 200 years in the pristine forests of Hokkaido, in 2019. The porosity and hardness of this wood, however, make finishing a whisky as rare as this 1989 Macallan a bold endeavour.

Supported by a team of experts from Scotland who carefully monitored the whisky along every step of the maturation process, Ephemerus Concepts waited for the perfect moment when the marriage between this legendary spirit and the Mizunara oak yielded a perfectly balanced Scottish highland single malt whisky character with Japanese oak influences. To find out more about this creation, we talked to David Wang and Christian Leusder, the masterminds behind Ephemerus Concepts. Below are excerpts from our exclusive interview:

What was the inspiration behind the name Ephemerus Concepts?

We spent quite a lot of time thinking about what defines a person’s best moments in life. And thought about how we could create some of those moments. Beautiful memories are often ephemeral moments that last a very short time, but leave a lasting impression. We wanted our clients to have those moments when they are with our creations. And frankly, our creations are sort of ephemeral as well. They’re presented in limited quantities, and once consumed, they are gone and you are left with only a fleeting memory of what it felt and tasted like.

Have you noted any changes in the profile of whisky enthusiasts and their taste patterns? If so, how does that effect your projects?

Over the last 20 years, the whisky industry has invested a lot into education and marketing the art of whisky appreciation to a worldwide audience. The market has since evolved from standard old school distillery brands which we call “original bottlings” (OB) to a vast array of “independent bottling” (IB) that we have today.

We have further witnessed a very keen level of interest from enthusiasts to taste and learn about every intricate part of the whisky making process, from malt fermentation to techniques of distillation and, most importantly, cask selection. We always say you can only truly appreciate the finished product when you invest the time to hear the stories of the people behind it, their hard work, and the talent and passion that have gone into making the product.

IB greatly appeals to the preferences of millennials and Gen Z consumers: curated, limited quantities, uniquely designed and produced with a message. With increasing sophistication, the industry has to continue to create interesting whiskies to cater to many different preferences. We are very happy to have been a part of that revolution or evolution.

Can you tell us how you came to the decision of putting a vintage the Macallan into a Japanese Mizunara oak cask?

Both The Macallan whiskies and the Japanese Mizunara oak come from a distinguished pedigree and a pristine heritage. For decades, the world has been mesmerized by the distillates coming out of The Macallan distillery. Centuries-old Mizunara oak used to finish some of the greatest Japanese whiskies, and has also managed to stretch the imagination in terms of what nature can create. We wanted to try and merge the best of both worlds to create a beautiful work of art that pushes the envelope but still stays true to the purist nature of connoisseurs and collectors.

Both The Macallan Mizunara 30-year old and 31-year old Single Cask Scotch Whisky were presented in an elegant box. Can you tell us about the inspiration and design of these boxes?

The boxes for these two series are individually hand-made, engraved and hand painted. In fact, all the engraving and labels on the bottles were also designed and hand-made to integrate with the boxes. For the 31-year old release, we chose to use marine grade teak wood from Costa Rica which is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified. The chrome-plated hinges and locks were specially ordered from Germany. We aspired to design artwork that is timeless to complement the whisky. We wanted to recreate the calmness and flowing nature of a Mizunara tree onto the box and the bottle. The engravings on the box, the bottles, and labels embody leaves and acorns representative of the mighty and mysterious Mizunara. They are carefully spread across the spaces following the principles of Ma, which is the Japanese concept of balance.

Ultimately, how is The Macallan Mizunara 31-year old Single Cask Scotch Whisky best served?

We personally think it’s best served in the company of great friends to celebrate the moment. But technically speaking, in a crystal glass, neat, at a comfortable 23.8 degrees or room temperature, in a windless environment