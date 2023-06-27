Mixology Magic: TELU’s Balinese Adventure at Nautilus at Four Seasons Jakarta

On the June 23-24, 2023, Nautilus at Four Seasons Jakarta played host to a captivating collaboration with TELU, the fresh and chic cocktail bar from Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

This extraordinary two-night event had at its helm Jan Jurecka, the vibrant Bar Manager of TELU, and Julian Brigget, a renowned mixologist who recently transitioned to Nautilus from the highly acclaimed Bar Trigona at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur. Their innovative cocktail approach and unyielding commitment to sustainability have earned them a reputable place among Asia’s leading mixology talents.

The highlight of the evening was a tantalising assortment of unique Nautilus x TELU cocktails, which blended traditional Balinese flavours with modern mixology flair. Notable cocktails included Down To Earth, a unique concoction featuring East Indies gin harmonised with spirulina, matcha, passionfruit, and honey nectar. Meanwhile, the Coral Guardian saw Palwana arak elevated with layers of richness through pandan, peanut, and dragonfruit jam, among other delights.

Catering to a broader audience, Jan and Julian also conjured a unique alcohol-free experience, Murni, a signature mocktail infused with zero-proof tequila, lime, trigona honey and smoked salt.

At the core of the event was a dedication to storytelling through cocktails, as TELU brought its Balinese-inspired narratives to Jakarta. As Julian Brigget noted, this exciting event began a new era for Nautilus. Collaborations such as these highlight the dynamic drinks landscape across Asia, with promises of more bartender takeovers to whet the appetites of Jakarta’s cocktail connoisseurs.

Watch this space: the bar scene at Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta is set for a fresh jolt of excitement. The famed Nautilus Bar, a beloved spot known for its creative cocktail menu and intimate ambience, is poised for a vibrant revamp. Prepare to embark on a new journey of discovery with Nautilus, one cocktail at a time.

