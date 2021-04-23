Stand In Line, a New Nespresso Franchise is Here!

The new Pondok Indah Mall 3 branch will deliver new experiences, recipes and stories to loyal customers and new fans alike

Heads up Jakarta coffee lovers, a new coffee boutique has opened in Pondok Indah Mall 3. The new Nespresso boutique is here to delight their loyal customers with a unique story, world-class quality coffees, along with beautiful and accessible, easy-to-use coffee machines. At the opening event, the Director as well as the Senior Marketing Manager of the Swiss coffee brand, delivered a speech that was followed by a virtual gathering session. At the online session, the Nespresso team shared their China-Berry coffee creation recipe, which was presented by their very own coffee specialist. You can find the recipe through this link.

Taking a glimpse at the interior design of the boutique, the details are instilled with Indonesian art and heritage, with the area being characterized by none other than Jogja’s Kawung Batik. The pattern is an emblem and presumed to represent qualities like perfection, purity and holiness which best demonstrates the boutique’s core beliefs.

Moving on to the store space, the area includes its very own recycling corner, as tribute to the brand’s commitment to sustainability. Nespresso also displays videos that show customers their recycling process, which help encourage customers to take sustainable action. Nespresso continues to enchant their loyal customers by finding ways into their hearts.

“Our boutiques play a key role in engaging consumers with the Nespresso brand. That is why we want to make our customers feel comfortable in our own boutique to reflect the easy and comfortable experience they will get by having Nespresso at their own home,” says Mark Senior, Director of Nespresso Indonesia. “Customers are able to try & taste various ranges of machines & coffees with the assistance of our coffee specialists.”