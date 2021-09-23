To celebrate some of the best single malts it has ever created along with a colour that has marked various milestones in its history, The Macallan presents The Red Collection

New single malt whiskies from The Macallan have always drawn attention from connoisseurs and collectors alike – and when a special collectionis launched, the excitement practically doubles. Such is the case with The Red Collection.First, it should be pointed out that the colour red has often popped up at important milestones in The Macallan’s history. For one, the surname of The Macallan’s founder – Alexander Reid – means “the red one” in the Scots language. Then in 1903, Roderick Kemp – at the time the owner of the brand – launched The Macallan Choice Old range which, as the story goes, were shipped in cases labelled with distinctive red print. The release of The Macallan’s oldest vintages in 1980 was similarly marked by a red ribbon.

Back to today’s The Red Collection, this contemporary release centres around the oldest ongoing expressions ever offered by The Macallan, namely The Macallan 40 Years Old, The Macallan 50 Years Old and The Macallan 60 Years Old. Interestingly, there will also be “guest appearances” from The Macallan 71 Years Old, The Macallan 74 Years Old and The Macallan 78 Years Old.

Given its historical weight and the quality of the whiskies in it, The Red Collection’s presentation is no less special. In fact, each expression of the collection is encased in an exquisite oak presentation box created from the same sustainable European oak used to craft The Macallan’s exceptional oak casks.

It’s also worth noting that each of the ongoing releases is hand finished and signed by Kirsteen Campbell, who was appointed Master Whisky Maker at The Macallan in 2019 and is the first woman to occupy the role in the history of the brand. Sarah Burgess, Lead Whisky Maker for The Macallan, has signed the initial guest releases. As a final lavish touch, there is also a bespoke handcrafted case that can house the trio of ongoing or guest releases, developed by Scottish artisan furniture and objet d’art manufacturer, Method Design Studio.

So, it’s safe to say that The Macallan has outdone itself once again, with a collection that delivers a red carpet experience for both the eyes and the tastebuds, presented with a dash of history.

themacallan.com