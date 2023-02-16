Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique Is Back to the Bali’s Culinary Game

After 11 months of long “sleep”, Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique has finally returned to the culinary game on the Island of Gods.

The restaurant officially reopened on 15 December 2022, continuing its two decades of legacy as one of the best fine-dining spots in Bali. Founder and Head Chef Chris Salans have once again joined forces with Chef Blake Thornley, creating a brand new Mozaic look and cuisine focusing on the exceptional creativity of the two chefs. The reopening also marked a new chapter for the re-christened dining venue, as reflected on its menu that promises fresh flavours and surprise moments, as well as revamped interior design that echoes the surrounding lush landscape.

Of the restaurant’s reopening, Head Chef Chris Salans said, “I’m really excited about the reopening of Mozaic. After closing the restaurant for 1 year I had to reinvent Mozaic. By partnering up with Chef Blake Thornley, who is 20 years younger than I am, Blake brings a fresh eye to the Mozaic experience with a brand new interior, and a brand new food and beverage concept and he plans to develop Mozaic as a multi-concept outlet allowing a wide range of people of different ages and class to experience the Mozaic philosophy.”

He further adds, “The first new concept to develop will be an independent eatery and bar to be located at the front of Mozaic, where the Lounge currently sits. This new eatery will offer small plates, cocktails, and even a walk-in wine room where guests can come and enjoy a more casual Mozaic fare. There is a lot more to come at Mozaic in the months to come but you’ll need to stay connected to know more.”

Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Bali