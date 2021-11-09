Raffles Jakarta Presents Tipsy Tea with Veuve Clicquot

From November 5 to 26, The Writers Bar at Raffles Jakarta will be transformed into a bubbly venues as Raffles Jakarta partners with Veuve Clicquot to offer one of the finest champagne brands in the world.

Raffles Jakarta offers Afternoon Tea aficionados a bubbly and elegant afternoon sessions as the hotel launches Tipsy Tea with Veuve Clicquot, a Raffles Afternoon Tea collaboration that brings talented pastry chefs, hailing from Bali, Jakarta and Singapore. With IDR 500,000++ for two persons, guests can indulge in one of the finest traditions at The Writers Bar from 3 PM to 5 PM daily as an accompaniment of champagne and fine teas served for a refined and tasteful experience. Afternoon tea set is upgraded with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

The Tipsy Tea with Veuve Cliquot at The Writers Bar features a weekly changing delectable menu with champagne-infused sweet treats and savoury delights delicately prepared by the hotel’s pastry chefs in collaborations with the guest chefs line up. The notable chefs are Arnom Putra, who joined Raffles Jakarta as pastry chef in July after a number of stints in Jakarta and Dubai; Vallian Gunawan, who is the Head of Culinary at By-TB Group which runs The Lawn, Times Beach Warung and Singlefin in Bali; Lalita Setiandi, the founder and executive chef of Lit Bakehouse; and Singapore-born Nicholas Scorpion who has over fifteen years of experience with his young age of 32.

For more information contact +62 21 2988 0888 or head on over to the hotel’s website.