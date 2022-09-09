Aizat Rahim co-founded Dropee in 2017 alongside his business partner Lennise Ng. Dropee is a SaaS-enabled marketplace empowering small and large businesses to operate more efficiently by connecting buyers to wholesale sellers conveniently and transparently. Born and bred in Subang Jaya, Aizat discovered his entrepreneurial spark early in life, studying and working at the same time to support himself. “The first distribution business I ran as a 19-year-old was selling nasi lemak to hostels and colleges in Malacca,” Aizat explains.

Later venturing to Australia, Aizat graduated from the University of South Australia with a bachelor’s in finance. “I was in corporate finance with ANZ Innovyz for two years and was quite lucky to be involved in tech projects,” the young entrepreneur shares. When Google acquired an account Aizat had previously handled, his interest in technology piqued.

Seeing Malaysia had no infrastructure yet in the budding industry, Aizat banded like-minded friends together to make a difference. “We were a bunch of 22-year-olds that managed to raise enough capital before returning to Malaysia, where we founded a company called Infinite Ventures. We reverse engineered technologies that worked abroad and imported them to Malaysia.” Since then, Aizat has successfully grown and sold two companies, nurturing at least a dozen ventures along the way.

In his daily life, Aizat considers the wisdom of George Bernard Shaw: “Those who cannot change their minds, cannot change anything.” As Dropee continues to grow, he is pleased to maintain the same customer-centric attitude they have had from the beginning. “No matter the scale, we always spend a lot of time talking to our customers. We go down on the ground to see the ‘ma and pa shops’ and identify the areas we can improve. The only constant is that things change; technology changes every year, and so do business needs.”