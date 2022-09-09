Ever since she was a teenager, Amani Azlin has had a penchant for the visual. Now, at Project Underscore, she oversees the execution of visual content for clients as a photographer-cum-director. From music videos to editorial shoots, she dreams up captivating visuals that chronicle rich tales behind a single shot.

Speaking of her motivation in this creative endeavour, Amani says, “As long as I’m putting my heart into it, I would consider the work to be a success.”

Before arriving at this juncture in her profession, Amani was simply finding a way to fill her time. Weeks turned into months, and months turned into years, and today she is a full-fledged visual creator that has worked with some of the biggest local brands such as Nelissa Hilman, Anaabu, and Shan Shan Lim Studios.

Coupling her vision and tenacity with the advent of Instagram, she has successfully shaped a career out of this outlet. “I realised learning how to curate online impacts my work in many different ways, and this requires me to wear different hats along the way,” she reveals.

Right now, Amani is gunning to work with international clients and elevate the local visual production game to a whole new level. Part of that also includes exploring how photography can intersect with other disciplines.