Chia Yi Sim founded MUKK in 2015, along with fellow industrial designer Vivian Lam, with the vision to be a home décor brand. As the business grew, MUKK became a sustainable gift company with a minimalist aesthetic.

More sustainable than fresh wood, 90% of MUKK products transform offcuts of recycled timber into stunning products. The brand explores elegant end grain cutting boards and vases to the ingenious Band Frame that does not require screws or glue to assemble. “It is not about the cheapest bargain you can get but the impact that your shopping does on our future,” says Chia Yi. The MUKK landing page echoes her desire to nurture green consumerism.

The duo named the business MUKK after the Mandarin word for wood, with an extra k. It honours Malaysia’s connection to timber as a core resource, alongside the duo’s familiarity with working with wood manufacturers. Although an exciting material, Chia Yi admits that wood presents unique challenges to work with when aiming to create high-quality products. With more time and effort invested in processing offcuts, MUKK products come at a higher price but reflect artisanal perfection.

“What keeps me inspired is the drive to want to see the outcome of our effort. If I am not doing something that can contribute to positive changes within my lifetime, I know I will regret it,” Chia Yi says. The road is challenging, but she remains committed to walking the talk by continuing to find new ways to have an impact on the industrial scene.

“As a designer, you are responsible for deciding product outcomes. With more power and knowledge comes greater responsibility to do good. If you cannot achieve sustainable outcomes, there is no point in calling yourself a designer.”