Joining her sister on this list is Harsha Ravindran, Chief Executive Officer of Ascendance, a Malaysian youth-led movement that she also co-founded, which aspires to empower youth by providing the relevant tools to unearth a career of their passion.

Besides leading the team at Ascendance, Harsha also founded StartMyName.com, where individuals and corporations can get all their website needs taken care of, and Vice President of Finance at the Wharton Undergraduate Entrepreneurship Club – all of which was started in her early teens.

“I was inspired by my mum. She left a high-flying corporate job to kickstart her own business, and I got to witness her passion, which impacted my life. I wanted to bring that experience to other students around the world, and that’s what essentially inspired me to co-found Ascendance,” the young entrepreneur states.

For Harsha, beginning this journey at Ascendance has been a challenge. She shares, “Nobody knew us, but all of that changed and we even received the 2019 Diana Award, an award that recognises changemakers. This accolade really helps us to pierce through international and local partners.”

The pandemic also gave the team at Ascendance a silver lining. “When we pivoted towards online programmes, what we found was that we were one of the first to bring experiential learning online. Our conferences went from having 400 students to 20,000 in two years, so we were very fortunate to be able to continue our growth despite the pandemic-related challenges,” Harsha says.