Heerraa Ravindran is a true multi-hyphenate: at 23, she is already an accomplished student at Harvard University, a compassionate and award-winning singer-songwriter, and an advisor at Ascendance, a Malaysian youth movement she co-founded that aspires to empower today’s youth through its platform that is rich with resources and guidance on personal and entrepreneurial development.

To balance all these, Heerraa is backed by an agile team. “It’s a team effort, and some sleepless nights for me – but it’s worth it because the impact I can give to people is what makes me wake up every day excited,” Heerraa shares.

Her aspiration of becoming a singer turned into a reality, and she wanted other young people to have access to the same path of realising their dreams, and that is how Ascendance started. Heerraa says, “We wanted to give youngsters the opportunity to find their passion and, at the same time, turn that into a career even though they were still students.”

At Ascendance, they truly believe in the power of the youth – so much so that the team is managed by Gen Z youngsters aged between 10 to 20 years old. Before stepping into the role of advisor, Heerraa was Chief Operating Officer of the movement. To honour their code, she stepped down from the position to make way for the younger talents. “It’s refreshing to have younger people in the team because their ideas are relevant, and it can be something that I’ve never thought of,” she says.