Jason Wee co-founded Architects of Diversity (AOD) Malaysia, a non-profit on a mission to bridge communities among youth for justice, peace, and a sustainable future. It aims to build spaces that facilitate interpersonal understanding and intergroup relationships through empathy, vulnerability, and non-violent communication.

Since its inception in 2018, AOD has partnered with various local and international organisations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion education, and anti-discrimination.

The graduate of the School of Public and International Affairs with a focus in Race, Ethnicity and Discrimination at Princeton University shares, “We know that Malaysia is a very divided nation where different structures and policies have placed us in silos. The lack of bridge between communities has become a strain on the country, making it an inequitable place for a large number of identity groups. We ensure that we build spaces that are diverse and inclusive for youth of all backgrounds, through workshops and camps where we equip them with skillset and know-how in order to champion inclusion within their own communities.”

Jason himself has led various programmes and research projects on racial and religious misunderstanding, prejudice and conflict while focusing on strengthening structures and systems to address and repair Malaysia’s growing divide among identity groups.

He says, “One key focus of Architects of Diversity Malaysia is also countering discrimination in education, and we are currently working with the Ministry to change policies to make education spaces more inclusive.”