Jin Tan wittily likens the education his platform provides to fast food. “People want fast food because of the convenience and it’s easy to digest,” he elaborates. “So, we like to say that we provide ‘fast education’. It goes straight to the point, giving only essential facts.” This certainly resonates with today’s culture of consuming short content online, leaving no room for frills. The founder and CEO of ReSkills, which dubs itself a global“OnLive(Online+LIVE) learning platform”, aims to make quality education accessible to all. With it, he strives to deliver content that is useful in today’s professional landscape.

“You don’t need to go to the UK, we bring the UK to you,” he emphasises on its accessibility, adding that this also translates to connecting with people from around the world without having to even leave one’s own country. All this for just USD1 monthly. “I hope that with just one dollar, it can change your life and empower yourself to make a change.”

As with any endeavour, this was – and still is – met with criticism. Those who are more rooted in traditional education methods see this as “breaking the rules” as it doesn’t follow the typical way of absorbing knowledge. To this, he says, “We are not breaking the rules, we are adapting to our needs.”With close to 600,000 users from 65 countries and over 400 coaches, trainers and teachers from 17 countries, many do seem to be in agreement with him. Its formation helps the younger generation shape their own education without being shackled by debt, especially following the disruption of offline education due to the pandemic.

Prior to establishing ReSkills, Jin Tan has accumulated approximately 13years of experience in the tech industry and sold two companies during that time. His previous roles include Business Development Manager (ASEAN Region) at OnGraph Technologies Limited, which provided software design and development services; National Business & Economic Affairs Commission Chairman at JCI Malaysia, an international youth empowerment organisation; and Principal Partner at TBV Capital, a Securities Commission licensed venture capital fund that focuses on empowering Tech Startups across Asia.