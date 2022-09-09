At only 38 years old, Joey is a veteran in the coffee business in Malaysia. His passion for coffee and food has led him to several F&B ventures, where he grows his expertise in the field while learning new lessons along the way.

With successful cafe businesses under his helm, including Three Little Birds, Artisan Roastery, Murky Wines, and the latest venture Dou Dou Bake, Joey’s expertise is creating spaces where people can enjoy quality coffee and food in a welcoming and warm ambience. Along with his partners, he has grown his businesses substantially despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Previously a journalist, Joey’s foray into F&B was somewhat accidental. He said, “I never saw myself doing so much in F&B, but I really enjoyed tasting and experiencing coffee and food. I was interested in learning more about the industry and it just became a natural transition for me.”

The idea of Dou Dou Bake came about when his partner Keith Koay, fellow coffee entrepreneur and sourdough specialist, spoke to him about an idea for a bakery. Combining their expertise, they grew Dou Dou Bake from a small bakery to the design-forward, innovative café space it is today.

He says, “For me personally as an entrepreneur, I believe that we should never stop learning and should keep tryingnew things in the industry so that we can grow. We focus on sustainability by sourcing from local suppliers and building a long-term relationship with them, with an emphasis on true quality to bring the best value and experiences for our customers.”