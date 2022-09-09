It was at the tender age of 12 that designer Justin Yap found his calling. “It’s kind of weird. I was really young and I knew this was my path and I just had to pursue it.”

His first taste of business came about when he worked at his uncle’s home decor store, and that helped him not only build his confidence in the retail and customer service sector but also gain entrepreneurial experience. A few years later, as an adult, Justin’sundeniable passion for fashion grew and so he enrolled himself in designer Carven Ong’s school in Chinatown. The rest, as they say, is history.

“During that time there were a lot of competitions around and I knew that to stand out and to make a mark in the industry, I needed to be seen.” Calling it the time of his life, Justin dabbled in a lot of shows and competitions, and he soon caught the eye of the late designer Sonny San and fashion guru Gillian Hung who he says played a big part in forging his own path. When he finally won the MIFA Best Evening Wear Designer award in 2005, it only proved that Justin’s gut instinct was right and this allowed him to successfully launch his womenswear label in 2009.

Today, Justin Yap Atelier is a household name and the man behind the label is often seen judging competitions for upcoming designers and showcasing his latest designs at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur. He doesn’t limit himself creatively and is only happy to design both men’s and womenswear, as well as bridal or ready-to-wear. The list is limitless, and Justin Yap is here to stay.