Kai Song Eer is one half of the co-founding duo of GuruLab, a data-driven education technology start-up that provides personalised English education with a flexible curriculum.

A powerhouse in championing education from an early age, Kai Song built her first non-profit at the age of 18 to help underprivileged students gain access to tertiary education. After pursuing a Master’s in Information Engineering with a Machine Learning focus at Cambridge University, she went on to work at the top-tier management consulting firm McKinsey & Company and was also the Chief of Staff to the CEO of an Advanced Analytics start-up in London.

During the pandemic, she realised an opportunity to leverage data analytics in education and decided to pursue EdTech in Malaysia, armed with her technical foundation and graduate education. She shares, “When the pandemic hit, I started doing some pro-bono work trying to support education, given that there was a big gap in the market since everything went digital.”

Upon meeting Vicky Tan, the duo with their shared vision then embarked on their journey withGuruLab, where Kai Song brought her data expertise to the venture.

She says, “I have a true passion for education and I wanted to leverage data and technology to make language learning more scalable. When online learning became the norm, I saw this vast opportunity to capture data whereby every single thing could be recorded and analysed. I wanted to make use of data to make learning more personalised, which is a problem that I have always wanted to help solve.”