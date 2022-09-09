Keith Koay is a baker, entrepreneur, and three-time Malaysian Barista Champion. The co-founder and co-owner of Dou Dou Bake is also the founder of One Half Coffee and Transparent Coffee.

Keith began his entrepreneurial journey back in 2016 when he started One Half Coffee. Besides his passion for coffee, he also loves eating bread. Since he doesn’t enjoy the mass-produced bread found in the market, he started learning how to make his own sourdough and other breads. When the breads started selling very well, with some help from his partners, he decided to open a full-fledged bakery: Dou Dou Bake.

As a conscious entrepreneur, Keith says, “At Dou Dou Bake, we always try to reduce food waste in our production by making full use of all our ingredients instead of throwing them away. We also stick with the same farmers and local suppliers over the years to build a symbiotic and sustainable relationship.”

While Dou Dou Bake focuses on quality bread, coffee, and an atmosphere where people can dine comfortably, One Half Coffee and Transparent Coffee focus on offering premium and exclusive coffee for true connoisseurs.

On his success, Keith shares, “I always believe that we should do what we love and have a genuine passion that our customers will appreciate. Something that I always tell the younger generation and my staff is that we should be proud of every single thing that we sell in our cafés, so that others will benefit from it too.”