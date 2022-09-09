Kedah-born Kelvin Cheah always had big dreams. Having lived in Amsterdam as a successful engineer for three years, he soon returned to pursue his career locally, but it wasn’t long until he and his twin brother Alex Cheah decided to become business partners.

With a shared passion for food and a thirst for a new challenge, a lifestyle hospitality venture called the KARLS Group was founded with chef Raymond Tham and two other business partners. The group currently runs Beta KL, offering local fusion fare; Skillet@163, highlighting contemporary European dining; and the latest venture, Burnt & Co, featuring a sustainable BBQ and grill kitchen concept.

“I love to travel, and I love to eat, so food is something I have always really loved. This made me think that I really should open a restaurant if the opportunity presents itself,” says Kelvin.

True enough, when a vacant restaurant space suddenly presented itself, the brothers along with chef Raymond decided to jump the gun and take the risk.” For a lot of people, it could have been a disaster,” says Kelvin, “But luckily for us, things worked out and we managed to open one restaurant after another.”

Noticing a lack of great dining experiences in Malaysia, Kelvin and the team decided that they would put more focus on customer service and presentation, and to this, he attributes the group’s great success.