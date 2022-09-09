A young man from a small town, Kit Woo – fashion designer and founder of Kit Woo enterprise – graduated at the top of his class in apparel design and merchandising at First Media School, Singapore. His mysterious, enigmatic and original point of view was always apparent. The Kuantan-born designer ventured to America, where he attended Pratt Institute, majoring in Fashion Design.

After internships and work placements with Public School New York and Melitta Baumeister, Kit returned to Malaysia in 2016 and jumped in at the deep end to start his eponymous label. With a business that has grown and begun to thrive over the last three years, Kit is enjoying a meteoric rise in his career. He is also the creative lead for Arumn – a modesty-wear brand known for its highly breathable innerwear.

At the 2022 Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, Kit Woo presented a Fall/Winter collection called “Fixate and Mutate”, focused on the idea of obsession with one apparel item within the showcase. “I liked the idea of changing and working towards an ultimate goal that we could not yet see,” he shares.

The young designer also teaches design and construction at The One Academy. “I hear I should view my students as scholars and teach them as such, but I disagree with the approach. I speak to them as fellow designers and offer honest feedback because you need to prepare for the realities of being in the fashion industry.” He appreciates his role, admitting to learning new lessons from his students about the ever-changing fashion sphere.

“The secret to my success isn’t really a secret: we’re a progressive brand. I am always open to all types of ideas and try to relate to and absorb what’s new. I never put myself in a box by adhering to just one category – it is how the brand has been able to mutate and grow.”