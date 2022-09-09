Lee Jia Wei is the driving force behind GAIAS Home, a luxury bedding brand based in Batu Pahat, Johor. Having started his entrepreneurship journey in his teens, the innovative businessman saw a unique opportunity and gap in the market for high-quality bedsheets made locally.

Through extensive research and using high-quality materials such as Tencel and long-staple cotton, GAIAS Home makes bedsheets that are sustainable and suitable for Malaysian weather. During the pandemic, with people staying home more, the brand led by Jia Wei was able to capture the increased demand for quality affordable bedding, and the business grew substantially.

With Jia Wei’s prior experience and expertise in retail materials such as curtains, he was able to develop the best quality bedsheets for this business. By focusing on selling his products solely on the e-commerce website he built himself, the entrepreneur is able to keep overhead costs low so that he can maintain an affordable price point for his customers.

Jia Wei says, “I initially started my business selling luggage, bean bags, and other materials. The aim was always to focus on high-quality products at affordable prices. GAIAS Home came about because I was inspired by the Japanese brand MUJI that offers aesthetic bedsheets in soft colours.”

His advice for budding entrepreneurs is to start small and don’t be afraid of taking risks. He says, “Grow your idea from the beginning and don’t give up, but don’t put everything into your business at first. Start small and eventually you will make it.”