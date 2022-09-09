In 2017, Lennise Ng co-founded Dropee alongside her business partner Aizat Rahim. A B2B eCommerce solution provider that enables businesses to buy and sell in bulk confidently, Dropeesimplifies the ordering processes and provides insights on best-sellers across different retail segments. “The whole premise of Dropee is built off being a mission-driven company. It’s about how we can create a greater impact towards the greater good.”

In 2020, Dropee partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) to ensure food distribution, including rice, meat, fruits, vegetables, and fish remained stable by connecting with local farmers and fishermen. One of Dropee’s goals is to eventually help all 90,000 fishermen and farmers in the nation leverage its B2B marketplace to sell its products.

Before finding her true calling in entrepreneurial pursuits, Lennise pursued a career in music. “Music has always been a passion of mine. I wanted to do something in the industry because I felt one of the best ways to impact or have an influence on people across different cultures is through art,” she shares. However, growing up in a family of entrepreneurs, being in business had always been second nature to her. “Even in music school, I was interested in music management – managing artists, musicians and DJs.”

Transferring those skills into a start-up, Lennise helped Dropee’s growth. The company pivoted away from drop-shipping towards supporting local businesses to be competitive against large chain outlets and big box stores.

“These are your ‘uncles and aunties’ that have been running sundry stores for decades without the opportunity to get better support from banks or suppliers,” Lennise mentions. “We admire their resilience and want to give support by providing access to quality and affordable goods to the communities that they serve. Across Southeast Asia, 60% of businesses are SMEs – they are still the backbone of the economy and deserve help to grow.”