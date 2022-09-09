Food wastage is the bane of Mia Wong’s existence – so she banded together with two friends to kickstart CookX Asia, a free, all-in-one app where users can share their recipes and purchase pre-measured ingredients to recreate their favourite meals.

The app also allows its users to monetise their recipes. “Our creators can create their own Eco-Packs, which are the pre-measured ingredients, or we can take over the fulfilment and they can get a commission off of it,” the co-founder and Chief Product Officer of CookX Asia explains.

Looking into the pain points for the modern individual, Mia understands that a healthy meal is often a luxury. “With us, there’s no need to figure out what to buy – we provide you with the convenience of our Eco-Packs. At the same time, you also won’t have to face food wastage,” she assures.

At the moment, CookX Asia houses over 100 recipes. Mia, however, is gunning for over 300 shoppable recipes by the end of the year. She is also hoping to bring more variety to the app, so everybody can get a taste of what CookX Asia has to offer.

Speaking of her colleagues, Mia appreciates the differences in their strengths. “We definitely let each other take ownership of our own specialisation, and come together to elevate one another.”

In the future, Mia wants the platform to further enable its users. “We have a studio, and we hope that one day we can help our creators film videos here.”