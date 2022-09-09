When it comes to crafting skincare products, local beauty connoisseur Nabella Anuar is a cut above the rest. Through innovative and effective formulations, the products under her Kayman Beauty brand are capable of not only restoring radiance to the complexion but also ensuring the skin’s health.

“I look at Korean and Western beauty industries, and I think,‘Why can’t we replicate this in Malaysia?’ In fact, we can create skincare like theirs, and even better, because we can create skincare that aligns with our unique environment and skin condition, ” Nabella shares.

From then on, her brand has become a household name when it comes to local skincare solutions. Since its start in 2017, it has grown to include a full range of skincare products, from cleansers to SPF.

Nabella says, “In the future, our goal is to produce more products with intensive research and development, revolutionary formulations, and stunning quality. There are so many avenues we have yet to explore.”

Skincare is not the only thing that piques this founder’s interest, as she reveals that she is open to exploring cosmetics opportunities for the brand. At the moment, it has already expanded into the lifestyle category through Kayman Lifestyle, where fans can find sweatshirts, tote bags, skincare fridges, and more.

As the Chief Executive Officer, Nabella is a huge believer in sharing her entrepreneurship story and the vision behind the brand. “Anyone can create the same products, but not everyone has the same story as you do.”