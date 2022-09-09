Despite not hailing from a fashion background, Nazifi Nasri is someone who can proudly call himself a fashion designer – or more specifically: sandal designer, as he would introduce himself in the early days of his eponymous brand.

What started as a source of side income in his university days seven years ago has grown into a brand beloved by young millennials and centennials. His smart use of social media and minimalist and modern designs have earned him a loyal following who are constantly on the lookout for the brand’s next limited release that they can get their hands (or feet, in most cases) on.

Admitting that he has always had a penchant for footwear, he decided to build a business focused initially only on men’s shoes and sandals as he had a better grasp of what men looked for in them. “Capturing the men’s footwear market was no easy feat,” he admits, “since men don’t tend to shop for shoes as often as women do.” To overcome this challenge, he strategically began pushing promotions for his male footwear more around festive seasons such as Hari Raya and Christmas. “Before Raya, I will push the men’s shoes more. After Raya, I return to designing and selling women’s shoes.”

Fully understanding women’s propensity to shop regardless of seasons, he not only gradually added footwear for the ladies under his brand, but also various unisex bags and leather goods – produced in limited quantities to avoid wastage and to allow a certain exclusivity. Naming Nelissa Hilman as a designer and brand he looks up to, along with Whimsigirl and Innai Red whose business strategies he admires, Nazifi plans to further expand his business with the opening of a physical boutique early next year and branching into clothing under a separate label.

“Just do whatever you want and be yourself,” he encourages would-be designers who seek to start their own fashion lines. “Like me, I didn’t have any fashion experience, but I learned on my own and made this happen. I watched YouTube videos on how to make shoes and bags. From there, I gained a bit of knowledge and when I went to my suppliers, they explained things more to me. So, it’s okay if you don’t have any fashion background.”